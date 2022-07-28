Politics
Thousands of Ukrainians sign a petition to make BORIS JOHNSON their Prime Minister
Thousands of Ukrainians have signed a petition to make Boris Johnson their prime minister in recognition of his support for the country.
Some 2,500 people have signed the tongue-in-cheek petition since Tuesday, which also wants to grant the British prime minister Ukrainian citizenship.
Although he lost national popularity and was eventually forced to announce his resignation after dozens of ministerial departures in early July, Johnson remains a cult figure in Kyiv for his vocal support for Ukraine as she fight the Russian invasion.
The petition (pictured), addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, lists Johnson’s strengths as: ‘Global support for Boris Johnson, a clear stance against the military invasion of Ukraine, (and) wisdom in political areas , financial and legal”.
Paintings, murals and even cakes in the Ukrainian capital bear the image of the man some Ukrainians affectionately call “Johnsoniuk”.
The petition, addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, lists Johnson’s strengths as follows:
“Global support for Boris Johnson, a clear stance against the military invasion of Ukraine, (and) political, financial and legal wisdom.”
Hours after the petition was published on Tuesday, Johnson presented Zelenskiy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for what his Downing Street office described as “incredible courage, defiance and dignity” in the face of the Russian invasion. .
Zelenskiy did not mention the new petition when accepting the award, but he will be obligated to respond officially if it receives 25,000 signatures.
Accepting the award via video link from Kyiv, Zelenskiy quoted Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Churchill as saying Johnson “didn’t think of quitting the fight” when the going got tough.
