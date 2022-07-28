Politics
Sustained Government Efforts to Increase Farmer Incomes Are Showing Results
New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for several Sabar Dairy projects in Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha, as part of the Centre’s bid to boost the rural economy, support local farmers and milk producers .
Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi stressed that his government has made sustained efforts to increase farmers’ annual income over the past 8 years, which is yielding results.
“The promotion of animal husbandry, fishing and honey production has increased farmers’ incomes,” he said, according to the PTI news agency.
Talking about Sabar Dairy, he said, “Today Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. The capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of ‘a milk powder plant with modern technology and another line in the A-septic packaging section.
Prime Minister Modi further mentioned that the work of training 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations (FPOs) is in full swing. “Through this, smallholder farmers will be able to connect directly to food processing, value-linked export and supply chain. This will benefit farmers in Gujarat,” he said as quoted by the ANI news agency.
According to him, with the start of technology-driven projects in Sabar Dairy, the Union government will be able to support farmers and milk producers and help boost the rural economy. “With new projects worth hundreds of crores being set up here, the capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of a milk powder plant. The dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of rural economy in India,” the Gujarat elder said. said the chief minister.
“Until 2014, less than 400 million liters of ethanol were produced in the country. Today, it is around 400 million liters. Our government has also given Kisan credit cards to more than 3 million farmers by organizing a special campaign in the last 2 years,” he mentioned.
Speaking about the recent ban on single-use plastic, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that “plastic has become an enemy for our livestock. Previously, 15-20 kg of plastic came out of the stomachs of animals when they died. This is one of the reasons why we are working to eliminate the use of plastic in India.”
He also referred to the government’s initiatives for the tribal community: “Our government has declared Lord Birsa Munda Ji’s birthday on November 15 as Tribal Pride Day. Our government is also building a special museum in memory of tribal freedom fighters across the country.”
“For the first time, the country’s daughter from tribal society has attained the highest constitutional post in India. The country has made Mrs. Draupadi Murmu its President. It is a proud moment for more than 130 million of Indians,” Prime Minister Modi said referring to the newly sworn in president.
PM Modi inaugurates 120 MTPD powder manufacturing plant at Sabar Dairy
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 120 MTPD powder manufacturing facility at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “one of the main objectives of the government has been to boost the rural economy and make agriculture and related activities more productive” and the new projects will “empower farmers and local milk producers and increase their income. “It will also give a boost to the region’s rural economy,” the PMO informed.
PM Modi has inaugurated the Sabar Dairy Powder Plant with a capacity of around 120 Metric Tons Per Day (MTPD). The total cost of the whole project is more than Rs. 300 crores. The plant layout meets global food safety standards. “It is very energy efficient with almost zero emissions. The plant is equipped with the latest fully automated bulk packaging line,” the PMO said.
Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which manufactures and markets a range of milk and dairy products under the Amul brand.
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Friday.
