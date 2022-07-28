Basavaraj Bommai Bats for Yogi Model in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that if the situation calls for it, the ‘yogi model’ government that exists in Uttar Pradesh will also come into effect in the southern state to deal with anti-national elements. and communal who try to create unrest.

As he completed a year in office on Thursday, the Chief Minister also gave his government’s performance a hundred out of a hundred rating.

“For the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right Chief Minister. Likewise, there are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are used. If the situation calls for it, the Yogi model government will come into effect. Karnataka too,” Bommai said.

He was responding to a question about the claims of a section of BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters, who turned their anguish on the state government by accusing it of failing to stand up to protect the lives of Hindu workers, calling for a “yogi model” of governance. in Karnataka, following the murder of a Yuva Morcha party member in Dakshina Kannada.

According to them, the ‘yogi model’ refers to strong measures allegedly taken by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to control anti-national activities in the northern state, including the use of bulldozers against these elements and the mafia.

Following the murder of a party activist in Dakshina Kannada district, Bommai had canceled events held today to mark his first year in government and the BJP’s three years in power, which included ‘Janotsava’, a mega rally in Doddaballapur which was to be attended by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda.

BJP Yuva Morcha zilla committee member Praveen Nettar was stabbed to death outside his broiler shop in Bellare, Coast District, by three men on bicycles on Tuesday night.

Noting that the government has taken the murder case seriously and an investigation is underway, Bommai said, “Five teams have been formed and teams have been dispatched to Kerala and officials are at work. We are confident that the culprits will soon be caught and punished, as happened in the Harsha murder case at Shivamogga earlier this year.”

There will be no compromise when it comes to the maintenance of law and order, and we have announced a war against organized crime by anti-national and community forces, and the results will be known, has he said, as he called people to peace.

Stating that there are certain challenges before the government with regard to maintaining community harmony and eliminating the forces that want to disrupt it, Bommai said that this challenge exists in the states of the country and that such forces have been raising their heads in Karnataka over the past 10 years.

“Their activities began significantly in the state in 2014-2015 and have continued to the present. Our officers have successfully identified ‘sleeper cells’ and individuals involved in such activities or providing support to such elements were sent to prison with the help of NIA,” he said, pointing to various such arrests that have taken place recently.

Asked if his government’s good work had been overshadowed by such communal issues amid growing sentiment among some sections about the administration’s alleged inaction in dealing with them, the chief minister pointed out the swift and forceful action taken during such incidents in the past, and said similar action will follow in this case as well.

He also said that his government had effectively and efficiently dealt with sensitive community issues and challenges in the recent past and was walking on the path of development.

Asked about the banning of organizations such as PFI and SDPI, Bommai said this should be done by the central government, and when state governments have tried to do this in the past, it has been suspended by the courts.

“We have sent the required reports and the necessary evidence to ban these organizations to the Center, the process has begun, and the sooner you will hear a decision on this from the Center. The ban must be done nationwide,” he said. he declared. .

(With PTI inputs)