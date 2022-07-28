Politics
S. Korea, Indonesia pledge to deepen economic, security cooperation
SINGAPORE – The leaders of South Korea and Indonesia have agreed to boost economic and security cooperation in areas such as the development of electric vehicles and batteries, smart city systems and even a fighter jet, as well as in the supply of key minerals.
The two countries also agreed to communicate closely and deepen their cooperation with ASEAN, according to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
ASEAN is our main partner in achieving peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Yoon said Thursday (July 28th) at a press conference in Seoul, co-hosted with visiting Indonesian President Joko. Widodo.
Based on our strong support for the centrality of ASEAN, we will strike a balance between our Indo-Pacific strategy and ASEAN’s outlook.
Indonesia is the only ASEAN country to have a special strategic partnership with South Korea.
A bilateral agreement was signed at the end of 2017 covering four areas of cooperation: defense and foreign affairs; bilateral trade and infrastructure development; interpersonal exchanges; and regional and global cooperation.
Widodo on Thursday expressed his certainty that our partnership will be even stronger in the future under the leadership of President Yoon, who took office in May this year.
We welcome the growing trade trend and agree to continue opening market access, overcoming trade barriers and promoting the two countries’ high-quality products, he said.
South Korea is the seventh largest importer of goods from Indonesia and ranks sixth as an exporter of goods to Indonesia. Trade between the two countries reached US$18.4 billion (S$25.4 billion) last year, up from US$15.65 billion in 2019.
Widodo said he specifically encourages South Korean investment in developing the electric car ecosystem in Indonesia, in areas such as batteries.
Yoon noted that Indonesia is a major exporter of nickel – an important component of batteries and other technology products produced by South Korea.
He expressed his gratitude to Indonesia for helping his country overcome a severe shortage of urea last year, noting that this is an example of the importance of bilateral cooperation.
Indonesia agreed to provide 120,000 tons of urea a year, used to reduce emissions in factories and diesel trucks, after China cut its chemical exports to South Korea.
Yoon and Widodo also agreed to work more closely within the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.
The two sides also agreed to extend an agreement signed in 2019 to collaborate on a $32 billion project to move Indonesia’s capital from overcrowded Jakarta to the new city of Nusantara on the island of Borneo.
Mr. Widodo said construction and water supply are already underway under the initial partnership.
Yoon said the new agreement has laid the foundation for our companies to actively contribute to building the new infrastructure of Indonesian capitals, e-government and smart city systems.
On the defense front, the two leaders celebrated the successful first test flight of a jointly developed fighter aircraft named KF-21.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate closely until the end of the project, although Indonesia has not yet paid its share of the project cost, citing economic difficulties.
South Korea’s presidential office said the two sides agreed to expedite working talks on payment issues.
Widodo arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for the final leg of his East Asia tour, which also took him to China and Japan.
Besides the summit with Yoon, he also met with Hyundai Motor Groups executive chairman Chung Eui-sun to discuss cooperation in electric cars.
In a separate meeting with the heads of major South Korean conglomerates such as LG Corp, CJ Group and Lotte Chemical, Widodo called for closer collaboration to develop Indonesia’s economy and expressed hope that the South Korea could become one of the top three Indonesian investors – from No 6.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/south-korea-indonesia-to-step-up-cooperation-on-jokowis-nusantara-capital-project
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will hold their fifth presidency talks on Thursday July 28, 2022
- Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Final Ticket Information July 28, 2022
- Patience or madness?Americans rejected 39 times by Google and crack it on 40th attempt July 28, 2022
- South Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to strengthen economic ties July 28, 2022
- Resorts reach agreement with union; 1 only casino without pact | Entertainment July 28, 2022