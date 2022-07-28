S. Korea, Indonesia pledge to deepen economic, security cooperation

SINGAPORE – The leaders of South Korea and Indonesia have agreed to boost economic and security cooperation in areas such as the development of electric vehicles and batteries, smart city systems and even a fighter jet, as well as in the supply of key minerals.

The two countries also agreed to communicate closely and deepen their cooperation with ASEAN, according to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

ASEAN is our main partner in achieving peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Yoon said Thursday (July 28th) at a press conference in Seoul, co-hosted with visiting Indonesian President Joko. Widodo.

Based on our strong support for the centrality of ASEAN, we will strike a balance between our Indo-Pacific strategy and ASEAN’s outlook.

Indonesia is the only ASEAN country to have a special strategic partnership with South Korea.

A bilateral agreement was signed at the end of 2017 covering four areas of cooperation: defense and foreign affairs; bilateral trade and infrastructure development; interpersonal exchanges; and regional and global cooperation.

Widodo on Thursday expressed his certainty that our partnership will be even stronger in the future under the leadership of President Yoon, who took office in May this year.

We welcome the growing trade trend and agree to continue opening market access, overcoming trade barriers and promoting the two countries’ high-quality products, he said.

South Korea is the seventh largest importer of goods from Indonesia and ranks sixth as an exporter of goods to Indonesia. Trade between the two countries reached US$18.4 billion (S$25.4 billion) last year, up from US$15.65 billion in 2019.

Widodo said he specifically encourages South Korean investment in developing the electric car ecosystem in Indonesia, in areas such as batteries.

Yoon noted that Indonesia is a major exporter of nickel – an important component of batteries and other technology products produced by South Korea.

He expressed his gratitude to Indonesia for helping his country overcome a severe shortage of urea last year, noting that this is an example of the importance of bilateral cooperation.

Indonesia agreed to provide 120,000 tons of urea a year, used to reduce emissions in factories and diesel trucks, after China cut its chemical exports to South Korea.

Yoon and Widodo also agreed to work more closely within the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

The two sides also agreed to extend an agreement signed in 2019 to collaborate on a $32 billion project to move Indonesia’s capital from overcrowded Jakarta to the new city of Nusantara on the island of Borneo.

Mr. Widodo said construction and water supply are already underway under the initial partnership.

Yoon said the new agreement has laid the foundation for our companies to actively contribute to building the new infrastructure of Indonesian capitals, e-government and smart city systems.

On the defense front, the two leaders celebrated the successful first test flight of a jointly developed fighter aircraft named KF-21.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate closely until the end of the project, although Indonesia has not yet paid its share of the project cost, citing economic difficulties.

South Korea’s presidential office said the two sides agreed to expedite working talks on payment issues.

Widodo arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for the final leg of his East Asia tour, which also took him to China and Japan.

Besides the summit with Yoon, he also met with Hyundai Motor Groups executive chairman Chung Eui-sun to discuss cooperation in electric cars.

In a separate meeting with the heads of major South Korean conglomerates such as LG Corp, CJ Group and Lotte Chemical, Widodo called for closer collaboration to develop Indonesia’s economy and expressed hope that the South Korea could become one of the top three Indonesian investors – from No 6.