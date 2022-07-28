Boris Johnson is more likely to become the ‘Bond Villain’ than the NATO chief

Boris Johnson has been tipped to take over as NATO Secretary General once he steps down as Prime Minister (Alamy)

Defense select committee chairman Tobias Ellwood has dismissed reports that Boris Johnson could become NATO chief once he steps down as prime minister.

According to TelegraphJohnson has been touted by a number of Tory MPs as NATO’s next secretary general, with Jens Stoltenberg widely expected to step down in September next year.

But Ellwood, who has been a vocal critic of Johnson and recently had the Tory whip removed as punishment for failing to back the government in a confidence motion, said the incumbent prime minister would “never” take the job.

“He’s more likely to be a Bond villain than to be the head of NATO,” he said. PolicyHome.

“I would absolutely support Ben Wallace if he considered this a potential possibility. He has a lot of support from all over Europe,” he added.

The Defense Secretary has been applauded for the UK’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ellwood spoke to PolicyHome ahead of the release by the defense select committee of a report on the government’s integrated defense review. The former soldier said whoever replaces Johnson as prime minister when the Tory leadership race ends on September 5 will have to review the country’s military budget.

The report by the cross-party group of MPs says last autumn’s Integrated Review ‘identified and understood the implications of the range of complex and cascading threats facing the UK’, but the impact of the withdrawal Afghan and Russian invasion of Ukraine are being “seemingly dismissed as insignificant”, and that “the British defense therefore appears to be arrogant and unwilling to learn lessons”.

He adds that “events of the past year have shown that the government was unprepared and, in the case of Afghanistan, did not respond appropriately to international crises”, and asks that the planned reductions military personnel are cancelled.

The new Chief of the General Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, called the reduction of the army by 10,000 men “perverse”. Wallace said Sky News Thursday that the next prime minister should commit billions more to the military and reverse the cuts.

Ellwood praised the defense secretary for publicly confirming that funding should increase, and said he had done a “fantastic job” in recent months.

Although he didn’t ask either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss to keep Wallace on as defense secretary when either convenes his cabinet as prime minister, he suggested that “to a Ukrainian point of view, they would appreciate some continuity”.

Ellwood was defense minister in Theresa May’s government but now sits as an independent MP after Johnson stripped him of the Tory whip last week for missing the vote of confidence in the government in the Commons.

He was in Eastern Europe for a series of meetings as chairman of the committee, including in Ukraine on how to reopen the port of Odessa to help grain exports resume. The MP for Bournemouth said reopening the port would help reduce the cost of living in the UK, saying defense spending is not just about arming the military but also has wider benefits for the UK economy.

“If we want to play this role on the international stage, we need the necessary defense posture to do so convincingly, and also recognize that there is a direct link between our economy and our security,” he said. he declares.

He said a faster resolution of the Ukrainian crisis will have an impact on oil and gas prices, as well as food security.

“Everything is interconnected now, it’s not separate. That’s why investing in our defense is so important,” Ellwood said.

The report also highlights shortcomings in the UK’s defense capability by focusing on hybrid warfare and cyber warfare while ‘old threats’ have not gone away.

“You can’t stabilize a nation, you can’t help form a nation, with droids and with drones or UAVs,” Ellwood explained.

“You need Armed Forces personnel, you need to be able to hold ground with conventional equipment, with tanks, you can’t do that if you just focus on a modern digital landscape.”

A defense source said PolicyHome that while they agreed that the Army’s approach should be “threat led”, they felt that some of Ellwood’s comments are “inconsistent and do not reflect the work we are currently undertaking to ensure the security of our nation”. Six months into the Ukraine crisis, the British military is ‘burning ammunition and equipment’ donated to Kyiv, Ellwood said, with the problem that there are no plans in place to replace them enough rapidly.

The report warns of “the likelihood of a capacity gap” and “a danger of overloading”, while saying the MOD has an “appalling” track record on procurement.

Ellwood said that if the UK were to get involved in a battle with Russia and we spent our ammunition as fast as the Ukrainians, “we would hold out for two weeks before we ran out”.

“On the international stage, I want Britain to move forward, and we can only do that if we have the necessary defensive posture, the hard power to enable us to act as leaders,” he said. he adds.

A Ministry of Defense spokesperson said: “The Command Document and the Integrated Review firmly place a threat-based approach at the heart of the work of the Ministry of Defence.

“We are delivering our vision to sustain and equip our armed forces, including the need for long-term investment in vital capabilities such as future fighter jets, nuclear submarines and more advanced tanks. This is reinforced by the £24 billion settlement over four years.

“We are proud of our personnel and the work they are doing around the world, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan and our continued support to Ukraine.

“We are acutely aware that our nation’s resilience is crucial and we will continue to adapt our strategy and response to address emerging threats and challenges.”

