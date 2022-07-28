



Carrie Johnson, formerly known as Carrie Symonds, will soon leave 11 Downing Street with her young family following the resignation of her husband. While Carrie is best known as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s third wife, the 34-year-old mother of two was no stranger to Conservative politics before her marriage. Here’s what we know about where Carrie Symonds lived before her relationship with the Prime Minister.

Where did Carrie Symonds live before she married Boris Johnson? Carrie Johnson was born March 17, 1988 and grew up in East Sheen, South West London. She was raised by her mother in the leafy, upscale neighborhood, where she attended a prestigious private school called Godolphin & Latymer School. With such a privileged background, Carrie was well prepared to enter the world of politics in the years to come. Apart from a short stint at the University of Warwick, Carrie has always lived in the British capital. READ MORE: Can you mow your lawn when it rains?

Before going public with her relationship with then-colleague Boris Johnson, Carrie lived in Camberwell, south London. Symonds is believed to still own the flat, which overlooks Brunswick Park in the borough of Southwark. According to the Times, the property is surrounded by several other “relatively affordable” Grade II listed period homes from the Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian eras. The £750,000 apartment has subway tiles in the bathroom, an open-plan kitchen and living room, a shaker-style kitchen with granite worktops, a built-in espresso machine and multiple cookers. In 2019, Boris was rumored to have moved in with Carrie at her south London address after their relationship was confirmed. DO NOT MISS :

Where does Carrie Symonds work? In 2009 Miss Symonds joined the Conservative Party as a press officer where she worked for almost 10 years. Carrie’s office was located at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), where she worked on Boris Johnson’s campaign during the Conservative Party’s London mayoral bid in 2010. The young professional, 24 years younger than her husband, resigned from her post at CCHQ in 2018 before confirming her romance with the future prime minister a year later. Most recently, Carrie worked as a Senior Advisor at Oceana, which supports the Bloomberg Foundation’s Vibrant Oceans initiative. The role was to be part of an international marketing communications team based in London. In January 2021, she joined animal rights charity The Aspinall Foundation as communications manager.

When did Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson move in together? Although it’s believed the couple didn’t move into Carrie’s luxury apartment until June 2019, the couple didn’t wait long to buy a new property together. In July 2019, they purchased a four-bedroom semi-detached property in the same area. For £1.3million, the couple were lucky enough to secure a garden and a very spacious home in the famed suburb of London.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Johnson have lived at 11 Downing Street. In April 2020, they welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. A year later, in May, the couple married in Westminster Cathedral, a Catholic church just 2.5km from their Downing Street home. The same year, Carrie gave birth to a baby girl named Romy Iris Charlotte on December 9, 2021. It is currently unclear where the Johnson family will move to once a new Conservative Party leader is announced on September 5, although it is likely to be their existing Camberwell home.

