Joe Biden will make the presidency’s most important appeal to Xi Jinping in China

Joe Biden will hold one of the most important summits of his presidency on Thursday when he calls on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to iron out old and new tensions in bilateral relations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s alleged visit to Taiwan, the democratically-ruled island claimed by China, has given rise to a new challenge as Biden tries to stabilize ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

The competitive nature of the contemporary relationship has left many fearful of a crash in Asia, which could trigger a wider conflict with global consequences. Crisis management between the two armies will therefore be at the heart of the agenda for the talks, their fifth in the past 18 months and the last since March.

Multiple reports citing US officials said the meeting, likely via video link, would take place on July 28. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby did not confirm an exact date and time when questioned by reporters at the White House on Wednesday saying only that the talks would take place “very soon, in the next few days”.

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing that he had “no information to offer” on the upcoming Biden-Xi summit. Meanwhile, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in Taipei on Thursday that the US side has already informed the Taiwanese government of the talks. It would also be customary for the White House to inform Taipei after the meeting.

Taiwan, Russia and China’s “aggressive and coercive behavior in the Indo-Pacific” would be discussed during Biden’s call with his Chinese counterpart, Kirby said. “I fully expect that, as part of the President’s conversation, tensions will arise in the South China Sea, as they regularly do with regard to China’s excessive maritime claims that are not supported by international law,” he said.

The US-China rivalry now spans multiple areas, from global leadership and trade to high-tech military competition. But there will necessarily be room for coordination, if not cooperation, on issues such as North Korea, strategic oil reserves and, crucial to Biden’s domestic agenda, tariff easing. of the Trump era to deal with the inflation crisis in the country.

Next Taiwan Strait crisis?

Taiwan, a burning issue between Beijing and Washington, will undoubtedly top the list of talking points for the two leaders this week. China sees increased US support for the island as encouraging pro-independence sentiments among its public and elected officials. The United States sees China’s escalating military pressure against Taipei undermining the decades-old status quo and risking a serious miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait, a spark that, if ignited, could lead to a global crisis.

Reports of Pelosi’s plans to visit Taiwan in August as part of his bipartisan congressional delegation’s broader trip across Asia are a rare area of ​​agreement between Biden and Xi – both oppose the idea. Last week, Biden said the Pentagon thought the speaker’s trip was “not a good idea.”

The Chinese leadership’s starting position is easier to understand: Beijing opposes all official US-Taiwanese interactions. But there is more. Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession. The California Democrat is believed to be the highest-ranking US lawmaker on the island since Republican Newt Gingrich visited in 1997, at very different times.

August marks the 95th anniversary of the Chinese military. Later this month, the Chinese Communist Party will hold its annual leadership rally in Beidaihe ahead of the bi-decade national party congress in Beijing. Biden’s experienced Chinese hands will be well aware of the importance of avoiding the perception that the White House has approved an insult to Xi as he seeks to further cement his leadership in the CCP through an unprecedented third term. At a time when neither leader can afford to appear weak, Pelosi’s symbolic show of solidarity with Taiwan creates a lot of uncertainty.

Kirby said Biden “wants to make sure the lines of communication with President Xi stay open, because they need to.” Communication for communication’s sake, in this case, can help avert the next Taiwan Strait crisis between two nuclear-armed powers whose mutual trust is at an all-time low.

After the leaders’ last conversation in March, Beijing said it appreciated Biden’s commitment to a “four no’s and one with no intentions” policy, referring to the president’s pledge not to seek a new Cold War with China, not to change the Chinese political system, not to target China with revitalized US alliances, and not to support Taiwan independence. Biden said the United States had no intention of seeking conflict with China, according to Beijing’s reading.

During the talks, Xi told Biden that despite his pledges, some in the United States continue to defy them. “It is very dangerous. Mishandling the Taiwan issue will have a disruptive impact on bilateral relations. China hopes the United States will pay due attention to this issue,” he said.

“The direct cause of the current situation in China-US relations is that some people on the US side have not followed through on the important common understanding reached by the two presidents and have not followed through on the positive statements of the President Biden. The United States misperceived and miscalculated China’s strategic intent,” Xi said.

Biden’s challenge will be to reaffirm his commitments and convince Xi that not only does he lack the power to block a visit to Taiwan by a House speaker from his own party, but that he also does not approve. more Taiwan independence. At the same time, however, he will also have to explain his recent pledge to defend the island from Chinese attack, comments that broke with decades of official US policy.

Washington’s seasoned China experts, including Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution, suggested the speaker should end her visit to Taiwan but do so later in the year, avoiding the timing of the Biden-Xi summit as well as the sensitive CCP events in August. Beyond Hass, there are also Chinese watchers who think Pelosi shouldn’t go at all.

For Pelosi, his visit to Taiwan would cap a 30-year career in Congress that began with the unfurling of a pro-democracy banner in 1991 in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, one of the sites of China’s brutal crackdown on student protests in 1989.

Reportedly, she had planned to visit Taipei in April but postponed it due to a positive COVID test. As Congress enters recess in August, the speaker may think there’s no better time to deliver on her pledge to support the island in the most symbolic way possible, by standing on the ground at alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. With Democrats uncertain about retaining control of the House past midterms, a post-election trip could very well see Pelosi traveling as a lame speaker before her term ends.