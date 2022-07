Xi Jinping’s difficult autumn – Corriere.it

Xi Jinping’s China is in serious trouble. If they are not fixed – and unlikely that they will be – this second half of the 2022 it can be fraught with tension. Due to the global turmoil and especially the blockages due to the Zero-Covid policy, in the second quarter of the year the GDP only increased by 0.4% compared to a year earlier. lowest growth since data collection began, in 1992excluding the first three months of 2002, at the start of the pandemic. Beijing leaders expect a robust recovery in the coming months, but no one is now betting on achieving the growth target of 5.5% set last year: the most optimistic forecasts speak of a 4.8%. A weak Chinese economy contributes to the weakness of the global economy, of course. a nuisance also for Secretary-President Xi, who faces the party congress in October which should appoint him for a third five-year term (unprecedented, and prohibited, for three decades): his decision to drastically combat any Covid epidemic, minimal as it is, is not officially under discussion but casts a shadow over its wisdom of judgment.

The same choice to swear an indisputable friendship with Putin raised concerns. There are also popular protests against corruption cases related to mortgages for citizens, although this is unlikely to become a serious political issue. But in many cities there is dissatisfaction with the shutdowns themselves, starting with Shanghai. And the New Silk Road, a project that Xi’s flagship project struggles to advance, often backtracking: so far in 2022, it has invested less than 30 billion dollars, very little compared to 127 from 2015have 106 from 2016have 115 from 2017; The countries that could receive the money from Beijing are less and less enthusiastic about the idea of ​​taking on debt with the Chinese giant. In addition, there is the collapse of China’s global image. While Beijing’s global reputation was good a few years ago, a Pew Research Center poll that measured public opinion in 19 Countries have established that the 68% of respondents have an unfavorable opinion of China. Xi Jinping will probably be acclaimed at the autumn congress but we cannot say that he will arrive with the wind in his sails.

