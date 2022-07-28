Joe Biden seeks to calm tensions in Taiwan during call with China’s Xi Jinping

Politics
DHAKA: Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economies, has joined others in the South Asia region in applying for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, a move experts say is aimed at create a buffer in its reserves to avoid a crisis situation faced by other countries in the region.
Bangladesh’s economy, worth $416 billion, has been one of the fastest growing in the world for years, but rising global food and fuel prices have strained its balance of payments and the current account deficit.
Bangladeshi Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told media on Wednesday that the country had requested the IMF to enter into a formal negotiation for balance-of-payments loans and budget support, even though it was not at all struggling in its macroeconomic situation.
Kamal did not specify the amount Bangladesh was looking for and said the amount of loan available would be up to them. The IMF, which announced the same day that it was ready to engage with the Bangladeshi authorities on the design of the loan program, also did not comment on the potential amount, saying it will be part of the discussions on the design. from the program.
Bangladesh’s request to the IMF comes as neighboring Sri Lanka and Pakistan have requested IMF assistance.
Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis in memory and officially defaulted on its debt in May, while Pakistan’s reserves have fallen to $8.2 billion, enough to cover around six weeks of imports. Both were also affected by political unrest.
While Sri Lanka and Pakistan have called for a bailout, Bangladesh said its situation was different.
Why bail out? Is the country in such a deep crisis that we have to take the bailout? Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus told reporters. We have import expenses for more than five months in our reserve.
But the world’s second-largest garment exporter is witnessing the destabilizing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which are weighing on financial markets and foreign exchange reserves in the Asian region. South, where inflation is rising sharply.
Experts see governments turning to the IMF as an attempt to act proactively to prevent the situation facing other countries in the region.
The combined effects have been devastating for the entire global economy, and Bangladesh is no exception, Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute in Dhaka, told Arab News.
The government is working in consultation with the IMF to obtain a program. If the measures are taken under the IMF program, this should help and stabilize the market.
As inflation in Bangladesh in June stood at 7.56%, Zahid Husain, a former senior economist at the World Bank in Dhaka, said it hit its highest level in nine years.
The economy is a bit stressed, he told Arab News. There is pressure on reserves due to growing external imbalances. And as a result, we see some instability in the foreign exchange markets, and official foreign exchange reserves have declined.
Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves stand at nearly $40 billion, up from $45.5 billion a year earlier, according to central bank data last week.
The main reason (requesting an IMF loan) is to create a buffer in foreign exchange reserves, as IMF support comes in the form of balance of payments support and possibly also fiscal support , did he declare.
Bangladesh will have to make some reforms to get this support, but I think the initiative to ask for help from the IMF is very timely. It takes some time to complete the process, so before we run into a serious reserve problem, if we have an IMF program, it will give a lot of confidence to participants in the financial markets and the foreign exchange market.
