



The Prime Minister and his wife are expected to hold the rally at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds this weekend. The Grade I listed house is owned by businessman Lord Bamford who chairs JCB and is believed to have donated around £14m to the conservatives since 2001.

Sources have told the Mirror that the Tory peer is covering some of the party’s costs. It is believed that Mr and Mrs Johnson will enjoy food, wine and dancing in the grounds of the Georgian country house. The Johnsons reportedly planned to throw a party and the Prime Minister’s Mansion of Grace and Favor ladies this month, but the plans were called into question after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. Mr Johnson got married Carrie in a low-key ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.

They marked the occasion with a gathering in the Downing Street garden, but due to Covid restrictions in place at the time, the number of guests was capped at 30. A Number 10 spokesperson said: ‘We do not comment on speculation about private or family matters that do not involve any ministerial statements or taxpayers’ money. The Ladies’ Day would have been scheduled for Saturday. Lord Bamford is close to Mr Johnson and backed his bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party in 2019. READ MORE MEGHAN SAVAGE AT HOLLYWOOD ROW

He made his remarks in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he appeared alongside his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska. The interview will air in full on TalkTV at 8 p.m. tonight.

Asked whether he would back a campaign to have Mr Johnson back as prime minister, Mr Zelensky told Piers Morgan: “I’m not allowed to play politics in the UK. This what I can say is that he is a great friend of Ukraine. “I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be somebody. I don’t want him to go away, but the decision is in the hands of the British people. “But I’m sure that whatever position he takes, he will always be with Ukraine. It comes from the heart.” Mr Zelensky was also asked about Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss and what message he would like to send to them.

He said: “What can I say? I would be happy to cooperate very closely like we did with Boris. The same close relationship with the UK and Ukraine. “I know that these two candidates are very respectful and have the support of the people and society of the United Kingdom. We know that support. We know the positive force of these leaders. We would be happy to cooperate with anyone who is elected leader. “I used to have contact with Liz Truss. Whoever leads, the highest level of support will be provided by Ukraine.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1646867/boris-johnson-carrie-wedding-party-cotswolds-jcb-lord-bamford-latest

