Donald Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am event

Former President Trump teeed off at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday morning for the LIV Golf pro-am event ahead of the Saudi-backed leagues’ third season tournament this weekend.

Trump took a few practice swings before being greeted with a round of applause as he headed off to the first hole of the event where he will play alongside his son Eric Trump, 24-time PGA winner Dustin Johnson Tour, and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Former U.S. President Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Other names on the official pro-am list include Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump attended LIV Golf’s welcome party at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where the former president was spotted talking to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Despite ties to Saudi Arabia, Trump hailed the new league as “one of the hottest things to happen in sports.”

Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf talks with former U.S. President Trump on the first tee during the pro-am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

“I think the publicity they’ve gotten, more than anything, has been good for them,” Trump said Monday in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I think the publicity they got is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things to happen in sports, and sports are a big part of life.”

Earlier this month, Trump warned the PGA Tour faithful of a potential missed opportunity.

“All of those golfers who remain loyal to the very treacherous PGA, in all its various forms, will pay a heavy price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV arrives, and you will get nothing but a big thank you from the officials of the PGAs who earn millions of dollars a year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Former U.S. President Trump looks on from the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

LIV Golf is offering a $25 million purse with a $4 million winners’ share and a $5 million prize for the winning team at each event. Players like Johnson and DeChambeau also received lucrative signing bonuses.

Former U.S. President Trump chats with Team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC on the practice field during the pro-am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced its 2023 schedule which includes 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

Fox News Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

