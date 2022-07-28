Politics
Boris Johnson ‘deposed by coup’ says Nadine Dorries | Political news
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said Boris Johnson was ‘deposed in a coup’ and his ousting by Tory MPs was a ‘huge mistake’.
Mrs. Dorries told Sky News’ Kay Burley: “It’s no secret that things have happened that shouldn’t have happened, that Boris Johnson was overthrown in a coup.”
She added that she was “very disappointed” and thought it was a “huge mistake” for Mr Johnson to be ousted from the post of Prime Minister.
Politics Hub: Live updates on the Conservative leadership race
Ms Dorries, who supports Liz Trusstold BBC Radio 4 that the leadership candidate Rishi Sunak led the “ruthless coup”.
But other Tory MPs disagreed with his use of the word ‘coup’, with Victoria Atkins telling Sky News: “I wouldn’t use language like that.
“I know Nadine has an exuberant range of language.”
And veteran Tory Sir Roger Gale tweeted: ‘Loyalty is a beautiful thing Nadine Dorries but Mr Johnson was not removed in a ‘coup’.
“He was forced to resign when too many of his cabinet ministers and backbenchers like myself made it clear that we were no longer prepared to tolerate his flippant relationship with the truth.”
North Dorset MP Simon Hoare said he thought the ‘coup’ should be ‘reserved for the actions of military juntas, dictators etc.’
He added: “The democratic functioning of a party and a parliament are not coups d’etat, and it is simply stupid to suggest otherwise. As I said before: it was unfortunately a suicide, not a homicide.”
Find out more from Sky News’ political team:
Labor MP backs general strike, hits out at Starmer
Sunak vows to make ‘downblousing’ illegal as Truss promises fierce crackdown
Ms Dorries also said Mr Johnson did not support a campaign to have his name put on the Tory leadership ballot.
She said Mr Johnson told her ‘tell them to stop, it’s not right’.
The Culture Secretary added that she was backing Ms Truss because she has ‘both integrity and loyalty and is capable of taking over’ and ‘starting’ as Prime Minister.
Ms Truss and Mr Sunak face off for the first time today in front of Tory members as an intense summer of hustings begins.
A new YouGov poll of swing voters suggests Mr Sunak has a significant advantage over his rival, although both candidates suffer from “considerable” unpopularity with the public at large.
Tax and spending are likely to be key points of contention, with identity politics, immigration, Brexit, climate change, the NHS and defense all very likely to be up for debate.
Mr Sunak will seek to regain his footing after being charged with U-turn after pledging to temporarily cut VAT on energy bills as he accused Ms Truss’ tax cut plans of being ‘heartwarming fairy tales’.
Ms Truss told Leeds members ahead of the election campaign that the taxes she was cutting ‘are affordable within our budget’.
“What I believe is that we need to keep taxes low to attract investment in industries,” she said.
“We need to boost investment in the North of England, bringing more business and opportunity.
“The best way to do that is to keep taxes low and attract that investment to our big cities and towns, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”
She also said she was ‘fully committed’ to her plan for Northern Powerhouse Rail and would set the Treasury funding formula to ensure the North of England gets a ‘more equitable share’ of resources .
Mr Sunak released a video clip on Wednesday showing him campaigning in Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.
He told his supporters: ‘We talked about all the things that people are concerned about, from tackling the cost of living, to how we are realizing the benefits of Brexit.
The former Chancellor last night announced plans to make ‘downblousing’ a criminal offense as part of a major crackdown on sex offenders.
And Ms Truss has also promised to introduce a stand-alone offense to criminalize street harassment and a national domestic violence register.
Sky News executives debate: Be in the audience
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will take part in a one-on-one debate on Sky News on Thursday August 4 at 8 p.m. hosted by Kay Burley.
If you would like to be part of the live studio audience and have the opportunity to ask a question, please apply here.
