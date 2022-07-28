Politics
Syrian Christians threatened by a potential Turkish invasion
28/07/2022 Syria (International Christian Concern) Recent reports indicate that a new Turkish military operation in northern Syria may be imminent. Mazloum Abdi, a commander of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said: They have amassed troops in the border region. We think they haven’t attacked so far because they haven’t found the opportunity to do so. He, however, speculated that the attack is imminent and would involve not just the Kurdish region but all of Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself has said that he is planning a major military operation, and the Turkish Embassy in the United States has sought US approval for such a move. Turkish seizures of territorial control in Syria during this prospective military campaign would allegedly be justified as a counter-terrorism buffer zone. Foreshadowing a future escalation, Turkey has already carried out numerous air and artillery strikes in the Kurdish region of northern Syria, recently killing three Khabur Assyrian Guards and three members of the SDF (including two commanders), for example, in violation of a 2019 US-brokered ceasefire between Turkish and Kurdish forces. If Turkey has determined control of territory in northern Cyprus is any indication, if Turkey launches its operation and takes control of significant territory in northern Syria, it cannot give it up.
A Turkish incursion into Syria would be disastrous for Christians living in the region. Territory already controlled by Turkish forces has become a haven for Muslim jihadists, who rule the territory under strict Islamic law. Many Christians, such as those in the Syriac Military Council, also worked as part of the US-backed coalition in Syria; they would certainly become targets for the Turkish authorities. The extent of Turkey’s enmity towards Syrian Christians could be seen in its treatment of three Syriac Christian soldiers captured during the fighting in 2019. The Turkish army captured the three Christians, transferred them to Turkey and beat, tortured and forced to sign confessions in a foreign language sentencing them to life imprisonment. Nadine Maenza, former chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, explained the dire nature of the situation when she Told the Jerusalem Post, If this area falls [to Turkey], there will be no more Christians or Yazidis. Turkey will seek to replace minority populations in Syria with the approximately 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey. A Turkish invasion of Syria is truly an existential threat to the country’s Christian community.
