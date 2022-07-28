Connect with us

'Decided to ban plastic as…': Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Sabar Daily plans

43 seconds ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several Sabar Dairy projects at Gadhoda Chowki in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha worth more than 1,000 crores on July 28.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these projects will enable local farmers and milk producers to increase their income. It will also give a boost to the region’s rural economy.

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held by the end of this year.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the aseptic milk packaging plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of-the-art plant with a capacity of 3 lakh liter per day.

The project was executed with a total investment of approximately 125 crores. The factory has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environmentally friendly technology. The project will contribute to ensuring better remuneration for milk producers.

Prime Minister Modi in his address to Digital India Week 2022 said: Today, Sabar Dairy has grown. New projects worth hundreds of crores are set up here. The capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of a milk powder plant with modern technology and an additional line in the A-septic packaging section. »

In a bid to reduce plastic pollution, India banned single-use plastic on July 1, 2022. While mentioning the plastic ban, Prime Minister Modi said the decision was made in order to prevent the cattle to eat it.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Sabar cheese and whey drying plant project. The estimated cost of the project is approximately 600 crore. The plant will manufacture cheddar cheese (20 MTPD), mozzarella cheese (10 MTPD) and processed cheese (16 MTPD). The whey generated during cheese making must also be dried at the whey drying plant, which has a capacity of 40 MTPD.

Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which manufactures and markets a range of milk and dairy products under the Amul brand.

On July 29, PM Modi will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar. The city of GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) has been envisioned as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not only for India but for the world.

This story was published from a news feed with no text edits. Only the title has been changed.

