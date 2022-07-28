Trump meets his new Brain Trust





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

Donald Trump returned to Washington, DC for the first time since leaving office in a show of support for the organization that tries to make MAGA more than just vibes.

But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic.

In the swamp

You probably know by now that Donald Trump returned to Washington, DC, yesterday for the first time in over a year, and, in a speech I attended, offered a little taste of what he would do with a second chance at power. (Hint: Sounds pretty grim!) But perhaps just as important as what the former president said is where he said it.

Trump spoke at the first annual summit of the America First Policy Institute, an organization started by former administration staffers and allies who are now working to translate Trump’s entire schtick into a political framework. You can think of AFPI as a kind of MAGA think tank, or a Turning Point USA adult. And understanding this group is important, because if Trumpor, frankly, any other MAGA-style Republican shows up in 2024, he’ll have something that didn’t exist before: a bank of advisers ready to back up his rants and grievances. with real legislative proposals. The institute will do over the next few years what the Heritage Foundation did in 1979, 1980 for Republican politics, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told the audience: provide a set of rules and guidelines guidelines to help the party achieve electoral success. (Never mind that the magic of Trumpism always seemed to be that he never adhered to the rules.)

The two-day summit can best be described as an elevated Trump rally for the swamp elite, if you will. Instead of a fairground or concert hall, it took place in the basement ballroom of a Washington, DC, Marriott. Instead of burgers and fries sold by food trucks, mini croissants and bottles of Perrier were offered. And where country music or classic rock might have blasted over the PA system, the event hosts played soft, slightly scratchy muzak between the panelists.

The America First agenda was helpfully outlined on glossy paper and handed out to attendees, listing panels such as: Making the World’s Greatest Economy Work for All Americans; Give parents more control over their children’s education; and finish the wall, end human trafficking and defeat the drug cartels. Speakers included state and local leaders, as well as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senators Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and Steve Daines. During the roundtables, I sat between reporters from The Epoch Times, Breitbart, and something called American Liberty News.

The AFPI is not the only organization formulating the intellectual foundations of Trumpism. The Claremont Institute worked on it, as did American Greatness magazine. But all of these America First efforts boil down to three big pillars, William Galston, senior fellow at the nonpartisan research group at the Brookings Institution, told me. The first is a re-examination of the Americas’ international agreements and commitments through a transactional lens, what’s in it for us. The second is the development of an economic program that appeals to working-class voters who have recently joined party ranks without necessarily resorting to big government solutions. The third is a vigorous, deep and unrestrained conduct of culture wars, Galston said.

Yet despite the panel titles and a few odd guests (Stop the Steal candidates Mark Finchem and Kristina Karamo; hosts of the wacky Right Side Broadcasting Network), the event itself was stuffy and sometimes boring, like any other political conference. from DC. It failed to capture the wild, freewheeling energy of a Trump rally — the vibes that made Trump successful. Even Trump looked sleepy as he started speaking yesterday, reading his 2024 policy plans on a teleprompter. After all, the political details were never really his thing.

It wasn’t until he came off-script with a few jokes about transgender athletes that Trump really seemed to come alive. Then, near the end, he repeated a familiar refrain to his biggest applause of the night, a refrain that apparently works just as well at rural rallies as it does at DC-swamp events. I ran for president; I won. Then I won a second time, he said. Did much better the second time around; did much better.

Related:

Today’s News The Federal Reserve announced its fourth round of interest rate hikes this year to fight inflation. The Biden administration has reportedly offered to trade a convicted Russian arms dealer to help secure the release of Paul Whelan, detained by Russia on alleged espionage since 2018, and WNBA star Brittney Griner. President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned to work from the Oval Office. Dispatches Evening Read (Stephan Savoia / AP)

Why Americans Hate the Media

By James Fallows

(A 1996 story from the Atlantic Archives)

In the late 1980s, public television stations aired a series of talking heads called Ethics in America. For each show, more than a dozen prominent citizens sat around a horseshoe-shaped table and attempted to answer troubling ethical questions posed by a host. The series might have seemed like a good bet for being chillingly boring, but at least one show was compelling in its drama and tension.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

Cultural Break (Shane Brown / FX Networks / Hulu)

Lily. Under the Glacier is a daring novel that mixes moving ideas with hilarious details.

Look. Reservations Dogs is as fresh as a sitcom. It returns for a second season on August 3, so catch up with Hulu now.

Play our daily crosswords.

PS

Although my day job often involves covering Trump and threats to democracy in America, I don’t always write about it. If you’re looking for something lighter and non-political that I deeply understand, you might enjoy my recent story about the Virginia Opossum Majesty. Or, if you’re more of a bird, check out my story from 2017 claiming that the American crow deserves a lot more credit. Either way, enjoy. I will fill in the Daily for the next few days. Until tomorrow!

Elaine

Isabel Fattal contributed to this newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2022/07/trump-meets-his-new-brain-trust/670978/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos