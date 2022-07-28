“Donald Trump must be charged and indicted” on January 6





Donald Trump “must” be charged and charged for his actions related to the Jan. 6 attack and his attempts to nullify the 2020 election, a lawyer has said.

Christa Ramey, a lawyer at Los Angles-based firm Ramey Law PC, described how the House Select Committee’s eight public hearings presented enough evidence to “at least” charge the former president with conspiracy allegations.

Ramey said prosecutors will want to make sure they have the strongest case possible if they plan to make Trump the first former president to be charged with a crime in US history, and not not rely solely on a basic level of probable cause.

“Donald Trump needs to be charged and charged, and not charging him will put future elections in this country at risk,” Ramey told Newsweek.

“If a president can dodge accusations after trying to nullify an election and overthrow an incoming administration, then the country would invite Trump or someone else to use the same playbook again.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Americas First Agenda Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ramey’s remarks came before the Washington Post and New York Times reported that the Justice Department investigated Trump’s actions prior to the Jan. 6 attack, as well as his involvement in the conspiracy to install fake election officials to falsely claim to have won the 2020 election in several key states where he was beaten by Joe Biden.

The reports are the first indication that the DOJ is stepping up its criminal investigation and focusing on the former president. Previously, the DOJ had focused its investigation on Trump attorneys John Eastman – who led the alleged plot – and Rudy Giuliani.

The DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been criticized for their apparent slowness in bringing criminal charges against officials for trying to nullify the election, with the pressure only mounting with each of the Jan. 6 proceedings.

Garland has repeatedly said that prosecutors would not rule out bringing charges against the former president if the evidence warrants it.

Ramey said Garland “understands the importance of making it clear that no man is above the law” and will not be swayed by the major political and social fallout that will occur if Trump is indicted.

However, Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said he doesn’t think Garland is the right prosecutor to indict Trump, and that the political nature of the Jan. 6 hearings may have made it even harder. less likely that an indictment will be brought.

Instead, Rahmani said the former president faces greater risk of indictment in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump committed a crime. during his phone call with Brad Raffensperger, where he asked the Georgia Secretary of State. to “find” 11,780 votes to help him win the state in the last election.

The investigation also examines “a coordinated multi-state plan” by the Trump campaign to influence and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“An indictment requires two things: a grand jury as well as a prosecutor who is willing to present charges to the panel,” Rahmani told Newsweek. “I don’t think Garland is that prosecutor.”

Rahmani added: “The Justice Department must have been aware of most of the evidence implicating Trump, even though it has been made public recently. In fact, the political nature of the hearings makes it less likely that Garland will charge Trump now since he did not. The Department of Justice is supposed to be an apolitical institution.

“Willis has at least taken the important first step of assembling a grand jury and has a reputation for being a more aggressive prosecutor than Garland. If Trump is indicted, it will be because Willis has the courage to do the unprecedented: prosecute a former president .”

Trump has often denied any wrongdoing regarding Jan. 6 or his call with Raffensperger. He also continuously pushes the unsubstantiated claim that the last election was “stolen” from him due to widespread voter fraud, despite no evidence to suggest so.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s team for comment.

