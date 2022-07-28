Nadine Dorries accuses Rishi Sunak of carrying out a ‘ruthless coup’ to oust Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries today delivered a stunning salvo at Rishi Sunak, accusing the former chancellor of leading a ‘ruthless coup’ to oust Boris Johnson from power.

The culture secretary, a close ally of the outgoing prime minister, has used a series of media interviews to attack his decision to quit government.

Mr Sunak’s decision to step down was only Sajid Javid’s second in a series of ministerial departures that eventually forced Mr Johnson to end his term as prime minister.

Ms Dorries, who now backs her leadership rival Liz Truss, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I am bitterly disappointed that Boris Johnson has been ousted in a ruthless coup, as he was , led largely by Rishi Sunak.”

But his comments led to a backlash from anti-Boris Tories. Critic Roger Gale tweeted: ‘Loyalty is good Nadine Dorries but Mr Johnson was not removed in a ‘coup’.

“He was forced to resign when too many of his cabinet ministers and backbenchers like myself made it clear that we were no longer prepared to tolerate his flippant relationship with the truth.”

Ms Dorries also played down reports that Mr Johnson is backing a grassroots Tory effort to keep him in power.

She said he did not support a campaign to change party rules and put his name on the ballot alongside Sunak and Truss.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas claimed the Prime Minister told him he regretted agreeing to leave No 10 and wanted to stay.

But when asked about the petition, she said: ‘The Prime Minister actually spoke to me about it a few days ago and he said, by the way, ‘if you hear anything about these people…say them to stop, it’s not right”. Those were his words, his exact words.’

She also rejected a Daily Mirror report that she may consider giving up her relatively secure seat so that Mr Johnson does not have to defend his more marginal constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Reports suggest Mr Johnson’s allies fear his majority of 7,000 votes will not be enough to take the west London seat. Its seat in Bedfordshire has a majority of more than 24,000 people, but Ms Dorries said the story was “100 per cent nuclear grade”.

Some 10,000 people claiming to be Conservative members are backing a petition calling for him to be allowed to contest the current leadership election.

No10 insisted he intended to leave office in September, but Lord Cruddas, the Tory donor behind the campaign, said the Prime Minister had his doubts.

Mr Johnson has yet to publicly comment on the claim, first made in the Telegraph.

However, his former ally Steve Baker said he had to quell any desire to reverse his departure.

A new poll has shown 70% of all voters believe he was right to quit – and even Tory voters are equally divided.

Ms Dorries defended her attack on Rishi Sunak’s expensive outfit and said she had warned a competition to replace Boris Johnson would ‘unleash the hounds from hell’.

Asked about her comments about Mr Sunak’s expensive suit and shoes, Ms Dorries said: ‘Judgment is a huge issue. We are facing a cost of living crisis.

The Liz Truss supporter said there were no barriers to a wealthy person becoming prime minister, but ‘it’s about judgment and it’s about who voters can relate to and who voters can relate to and who voters believe walked in their shoes and can relate to their lives’.