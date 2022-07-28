Trump stands by request for legal immunity from January 6 lawsuits





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are urging a federal appeals court to rule that he cannot be prosecuted for allegedly instigating the 2021 riot at the United States Capitol because he enjoys a total immunity from such prosecution.

As the House committee on Jan. 6 examines his role in the assault on the Capitol and the Justice Department conducts a sweeping criminal investigation, lawyers for the former president seek to protect him from civil lawsuits filed by Democratic members of Congress and two United States Capitol police officers who said they were injured during the siege.

US District Court Judge Amit Mehta reduced some of those claims in February, but declined to dismiss them all. The judge ruled that Mr. Trump was not immune from civil lawsuits and that he was acting as a candidate, not performing one of the duties of his office, when speaking at the a rally before the riot.

In a legal brief filed this week, Trump’s attorneys urged the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to find that the judge erroneously concluded that courts should review the content of a president’s remarks. to decide whether immunity applies. a tweet or speech constitutes an intrusion into the executive, they said.

They relied heavily on a 1982 Supreme Court decision, which dismissed a lawsuit against President Nixon by ruling that presidents are immune from prosecution even for actions within the outer perimeter of their official functions. Trump’s pre-riot speech falls into that category, his lawyers said.

By questioning the election results in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 and on that day, Trump was exercising the president’s ability to use the bully pulpit and engaging in open discussion and debate about integrity. of the 2020 election, they said. .

The actions of the rioters do not strip President Trump of his immunity, they added.

Dismissing that same argument in February, Judge Mehta said the speech at the rally was tantamount to telling an excited crowd that corn dealers are starving the poor outside the corn dealers’ house. The judge said a later tweet attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the attack on the Capitol suggested a tacit agreement with the rioters.

Trump’s actions are unrelated to his duties to faithfully execute the laws, conduct foreign affairs, command the armed forces or manage the executive branch, Mehta said. They are entirely about his efforts to stay in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts.

House Democrats were the first to sue the former president. They said the Capitol riot was the planned and predictable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the count of votes cast in the Electoral College.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., was originally the lead plaintiff but backed out of the case after becoming chairman of the House committee investigating the riots. Ten House Democrats remain on the trial. Two other lawsuits were filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, and the two police officers. Trump also faces five other civil lawsuits based on similar allegations.

Trump’s attorneys have asked the appeals court to hear oral argument on their appeal. The plaintiffs have yet to respond.

