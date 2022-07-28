Ukraine laments chanting of ‘Vladimir Putin’ in Istanbul game





Ukraine’s envoy to Turkey on Thursday expressed his “sadness” over the chanting of “Vladimir Putin” that sounded during a Champions League qualifying round football match in Istanbul involving Dynamo Kyiv. Footage on social media showed a section of the crowded Fenerbahçe stadium chanting the Russian president’s name in response to Dynamo’s opening goal against the Istanbul side on Wednesday. The Ukrainians won the match 2-1 after drawing the first leg 0-0 in Poland due to the Russian invasion. They now advance to the third qualifying round while Fenerbahce are eliminated. The chant appeared to be an attempt by Fenerbahçe supporters to entice Dynamo supporters to the park after the first goal. “Football is a fair game. Yesterday Dynamo Kyiv were stronger,” Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar tweeted. “It is very sad to hear the words of support from Fenerbahce fans for a Russian murderer and aggressor who bombed our country,” Bodnar wrote. “I am grateful to the friendly Turkish people for their support for Ukraine and for their consideration of the inappropriate actions of the fans.” Ukraine successfully repelled Russia’s attempt to seize Kyiv in the first weeks of its invasion five months ago. Putin questioned the Ukrainian nation’s right to exist and called its leaders “Nazis” who must be overthrown. The war has claimed thousands of lives and has been accompanied by relentless missile and rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities that have killed civilians daily. Turkey has attempted to remain neutral in the conflict despite its membership in the US-led NATO defense alliance. Dynamo’s furious Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu refused to attend the mandatory post-match press conference in protest. “I did not expect such a song,” he said in a statement released to Turkish media. “That’s a shame.” – Free Turkish Drone – Turkey is generally popular among many Ukrainians due to its military support for the Western-backed Kyiv government. The Ukrainian military used Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones to attack Russian armored columns and slow the Kremlin’s push into the eastern Donbass war zone. The story continues Ukraine now has a radio station “Bayraktar” and drones feature in popular songs. The private company announced on Thursday that it is donating another drone to Ukraine in response to a fundraising effort in Poland to raise millions of dollars for the purchase of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles. driver on behalf of Kyiv. Ukraine’s ambassador thanked Turkish drone makers in another tweet. “Bayraktar will remain a symbol of friendship between our countries for many years to come,” Bodnar wrote. But Turkish media are reporting that Putin has suggested to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia – seeking better support for combat drones – start producing the Bayraktars to help its own war effort. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not deny the offer when questioned by reporters on Wednesday. “Military and technological cooperation is always on the agenda of both countries,” Peskov said. time time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/ukraine-voices-sadness-over-vladimir-084025943.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos