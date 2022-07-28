Politics
If you want to do India Vishwaguru then: Mehbooba Mufti to PM Narendra Modi | India News
Srinagar: Targeting the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, PDP Chairman Mehbooba Mufti said Thursday, July 28: “You have also politicized Tiranga. You threaten people to raise the flag in every house. Is it normality and Naya Kashmir? She said forcing people to hoist the tricolor in the Kashmir Valley would not help. Daring the BJP, Mufti said, “If you really have guts, unfurl the tricolor in some part of China’s illegally occupied land.
Speaking at the party’s 23rd founding day at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir criticized the BJP for the alleged mishandling of the situation in Kashmir and the troubled peace in the region.
Mehbooba Mufti said: “I want to say to Modi ji, if you want to make India Vishwaguru, you must first establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir and save the nation first. Moreover, by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mufti said: “You are destroying the democratic fabric of India. Vishowguru’s path is through Kashmir and not through the G20. It goes through SAARC.” The PDP leader said India should have called for a SAARC on the Sri Lanka issue but they did not.
She said the biggest hurdle in SAARC was India-Pakistan relations and until relations between the two countries are normalized, Kashmir will continue to suffer.
The PDP leader said that ancient looters and kings invaded Kashmir and destroy temples here to build mosques and you destroy mosques to build temples. What is the difference between them and you?” She said that people do not remember those who destroy but remember those who build nations.
Mufti said when India and Pakistan can trade through Punjab, why not through Kashmir, is there a war going on here?
She said Pakistan invited everyone to join CPEC and India opposed it but they won’t stop because you didn’t stop on Article 370 either. POK people are lucky to be part of CPEC and development, Mufti added.
Former J&K CM alleged that Amarnath Yatra was also politicized and Yatris was sacrificed for an agenda. I will talk about Pakistan and support dialogue with the neighboring country until the day when 10 lakh armed forces are in Kashmir and peace will not be restored in Kashmir, Mufti said.
Attacking the BJP, she said the saffron party had won a majority in the Center and unconstitutionally repealed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
She alleged that the government is ceding our lands to the military and industrialists and dislocating the local tribes from the lands that belong to them. All of this is destroying peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and it cannot be restored here until the Modi government returns the Jammu and Kashmir it took from us.
I tell PM Modi not to be a blacksmith but a goldsmith. We had accepted not only the flag of India but also the constitution of India. But we too have our own flag and constitution. Until the same is restored, peace cannot come to Jammu and Kashmir and South Asia, Mufti said.
