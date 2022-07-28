Trump criticizes the PGA Tour and praises the Saudis for supporting LIV Golf





BEDMINSTER, NJ Donald J. Trump praised Saudi backers of a controversial new golf tournament on Thursday, calling them his friends, while criticizing the traditional PGA Tour.

The former president, dressed in a white golf shirt and his signature red baseball cap emblazoned with his familiar campaign slogan, spoke briefly before teeing off in the pro-am segment of the LIV Golf event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, which he owns.

I have known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they have been my friends for a long time, Trump said after practicing at the driving range. They have invested in many American companies. They own big percentages in many, many American companies and frankly, what they do for golf is so great, what they do for the players is so great. Wages will skyrocket.

The LIV Golf series is funded by the sovereign wealth fund, which is overseen by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In 2018, during Trump’s presidency, US intelligence officials concluded that Prince Mohammed authorized the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist. Trump, who criticized the Saudis on the campaign trail before his election in 2016, resisted their conclusions.

The Bedminster club was previously scheduled to host the PGA Championship in 2022, but the PGA of America moved it to Oklahoma after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, saying holding it in Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America. Mark. (The PGA of America, which is separate from the PGA Tour, later struck a deal with the Trump Organization.) Since then, Trump has sided with the upstart golf tour.

A Quick Guide to the LIV Golf SeriesMap 1 of 6

A new series. The launch of the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf series has resurfaced long-standing questions about the moral obligations of athletes and their desire to compete and earn money. Here’s what you need to know:

What is LIV Golf? The series is an upstart professional golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Its organizers hope to position it as a player-power-focused alternative to the PGA Tour, which has been the highest level of professional golf for nearly a century.

Why is the new series controversial? The event created sparks within golf to upend the traditions and restrictions of how the game is played. He has also become a lightning rod for human rights activists who accuse Saudi Arabia of using sport to whitewash its reputation.

Who plays it? Many of golf’s biggest names, such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have stayed away from LIV Golf. But several big names and former big champions, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garca, have joined. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who was supposed to lead Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, has been stripped of his captaincy after announcing his move to the series.

What attracts players? LIV Golf events are the richest tournaments in golf history. The total purse for the first tournament was $25 million, and the winners’ share was $4 million. Last place in each event was guaranteed $120,000. This is on top of the appearance fees and nine-figure signing payments that some players have accepted.

It’s unclear how much LIV Golf organizers paid Trump for the use of his club for the 54-hole tournament, the third event on the circuit. But players who defected to the lucrative tour were guaranteed large sums and either resigned or were suspended from the PGA Tour for playing there. At present, LIV golfers can still play in all four major tournaments, which are not hosted by the PGA Tour, although this may change in the future.

The PGA was not liked by many players, as you know, for a long time, Trump said. Now they have an alternative and no one would have ever known it would be a gold rush like this. I don’t think anyone ever knew they were going to pay signing bonuses. The prize money was going to be much higher, you know, four, five, six times higher. So, instead of a million dollars, you win five, seven or eight. A lot of money and it even goes up. But the PGA Tour did not do well.

During a brief interview with a handful of reporters before heading to practice, Trump was asked about the protests involving the families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The protesters, who plan to hold a counter-event on Friday as the main tournament begins, believe, along with others, that the Saudi government supported the organizers of the attacks.

Well, nobody got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, Trump said. They should have. As for the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, so no one was really there.

Trump was scheduled to perform at Thursday’s event in a band that included his son Eric Trump; professional golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson; and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

I will never feel like a long hitter with this group, he said.

