“He who plays with fire gets burned”





The presidents Chinese Xi Jinping and U.S Joe Biden they had “in-depth communications and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern” during their video call lasting more than two hours. China’s state network reports Video surveillance. This is the fifth phone call between the two leaders since the president Biden took office, a White House spokesman said. Call comes after days of tension over House Speaker’s planned trip to Taipei Nancy Pelosi and was preceded by statements by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Difesa Wu Qian: The reunification of Taiwan on sacred mission People’s Liberation Army (PLA): The Chinese armed forces promise zero tolerance towards the independence of the island considered an inalienable part of the People’s Republic. And he reiterated that the Taiwan issue is exclusively China’s internal affairs and there is no room for US interference. President Biden’s goal is to keep lines of communication open, National Security Council spokesperson says John Kirby. Washington analysts say Xi’s domestic political issues weigh heavily on the interview and also on his stance toward the United States. Analysts also argue that the reaction to Nancy Pelosi’s trip is disproportionate and driven by the need to open an external front to ease the pressure on the internal front: in fact, the Chinese economy has slowed considerably: the second quarter of 2022 n marked a +0.4% increase in GDP, making the planned target of 5.5% for this year almost unattainable. Each lost point of growth means a million fewer jobs in the big cities (youth unemployment has increased by double digits and penalizes graduates). The content of the interview according to Chinese media The White House has not made a statement on the content of the interview, limiting itself for now to announcing that the phone call, which began at 8:33 a.m. American time, lasted two hours and 17 minutes, including translation. . Faced with a turbulent world, the International community and the people of all countries expect China and the United States to “play a leading role in maintaining peace and security and in promoting development and global prosperity”. This is one of the points raised by Xi Jinping during the virtual meeting with Joe Biden, adding that “the responsibility of the two great powers, China and the United States”, which is expected to work on topics such as “safeguarding global food and energy security”, the risks of recession and the Covid-19 pandemic, reports the CCTV state network. “Consideration to Chinese a strategic competitor and defining it as a strategic rival is a miscalculation on China-US relations and a misunderstanding of China’s development, which misleads the peoples of both countries and the international community.” That’s what Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, according to a tweet from the World times. In his conversation with the Chinese leader, the US President reiterated that the US position on the one China principle remains the same and will not change, and the US does not support it.”Taiwan’s independence. This has always been reported by the Chinese newspaper Global Times. The Taiwan question is “clear” since “both sides of the Taiwan Strait they belong to one China”. Xi Jinping, in the conversation with Biden, he expressed “strong opposition to separatism” from the island and “interference by outside forces”. In the report by state network CCTV, Xi added that “we will never give way to pro-independence forces.” The position of the Chinese government and people, he added, “is consistent and the strong will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, warning that “he who plays with fire will set himself on fire“. Tension in the Pacific area Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier “USS Ronald Reagan“entering the waters of the South China Sea. Along with a statement from the United States Seventh Fleet, it is clarified that the maneuver is part of a planned operation: “The USS Ronald Reagan is on a sea voyage from southern China after successfully completing the leg in Singapore – said Commander Haley Sims, spokesman for the Seventh Fleet – the ship is carrying out routine and patrol operations to keep the Indo-Pacific region open. China will hold a round of exercises two-day military service in the western waters of the Qiongzhou Strait between Hainan Island and Guangdong Province, prohibiting navigation for a total of 11 hours a day. This was reported by the Maritime Security Administration with a note posted on its website.

White House, at work to meet Biden-Xi in person. This was reported by an administration official The White House and Chinese authorities are working on an in-person meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. This was reported by a senior administration official after the phone call between the two leaders. The meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping took place in the Oval Office and were present, among others, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the official added.

Differences over Taiwan remain between the United States and China. “Biden and Xi had a direct and honest conversation” “Biden and Xi Jinping had a direct and honest conversation about Taiwan, but differences remain.” This was reported by senior Biden administration officials during a press briefing after the phone call between the two leaders, adding that “the two countries have managed these differences for the past 40 years. so it’s important to keep the lines of communication open.”

Biden did not mention tariffs to Xi “Biden has raised concerns with Xi about China’s unjust policies that are hurting American jobs and businesses.” A senior White House official said so, saying the US president failed to address the duties imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump on Chinese goods. During talks between the two leaders, the issue of capping oil prices from Russia was not even discussed, the sources add.

Biden and Xi Jinping talked about Ukraine Joe Biden and Xi Jinping discussed the war in Ukraine in their more than two hour interview. This was reported by senior White House officials without specifying whether the US president asked the Chinese leader to take a stand against Russia as he did in the last conversation he had on March 18. The war in Ukraine was not mentioned in the official statement released after the interview.

