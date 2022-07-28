Donald Trump’s makeup-free appearance shocked people





Donald Trump made a rare makeup-free appearance at the LIV Golf Tournament and people couldn’t stop staring at his face.

On Thursday, Trump, 75, took to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to play in the Saudi tournament alongside notable celebrities including his son Eric Trump, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, Caitlyn Jenner and many others.

Wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a MAGA hat, many noted the former president’s face looked surprisingly more natural than usual as he worked out.

The famous orange glow and the light under the eyes had disappeared from the face of the former president. Instead, the skin on her face matched that on her neck, and the wrinkles were more prominent.

“Trump without his makeup looks like a totally different person. Take off the MAGA hat and I wouldn’t have recognized him.” Anthony wrote on Twitter.

“My man looks like he drank the wrong grail,” Matt tweeted.

\u201cWithout makeup, Donald Trump looks like a corpse in medical school. #DonaldTrump\u201d

Jamie B (@JamieB) 1659024939

Trump’s makeup routine has been the subject of mockery over the years. Many have speculated about the types and brands of products Trump’s team uses to cover up blemishes and make him look younger.

Now bare-faced, people continued to mock the former president on Twitter.

\u201cThe guy looks like when Vader took off the mask\u201d

Zack Bornstein (@Zack Bornstein) 1659034058

\u201cAlthough I don’t tolerate it, I understand why he does the spray tan.\u201d

Dream Animal (@Dream Animal) 1659032211

\u201cIt looks so good. Healthy, fresh, tight, vibrant, full of life. Overflowing with brilliant insight. Jesus.\u201d

Georges Hahn (@Georges Hahn) 1659029400

The LIV golf tournament held in Bedminster is a 54-hole tournament with the winner winning $4 million. The tournament begins July 29 with 12 teams and 48 golfers.

