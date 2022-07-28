Graham and Blumenthal call for designating Russia’s state sponsor of terrorism: ‘Putin sits atop a state terror apparatus’

The senses. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Thursday called on the Biden administration to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, renewing calls for the president to get even tougher on Moscow.

Senators spoke at a press conference in Washington one day after the Senate unanimously adopted a resolution urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST).

Graham said the designation would make it harder for countries and people to do business with Russia, enact more sanctions against Russian entities and waive sovereign immunity to take Moscow to court. Americans.

“The sanctions have been effective, but we need to do more,” Graham said. “This designation would be a nightmare for Russia, it would be a heartening event for the people of Ukraine, and more importantly, it would be a statement to the world that the United States, bipartisanly with respect to Russia, is not forgive and not forget.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin sits atop a terrorist state apparatus, and now is the time to speak truth to power,” Graham added.

Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine has caused an international outcry against Putin, who continues to press the fight more than five months after the invasion began.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky has urged the United States and the United Nations to designate Russia as SST after his forces were accused of brutal war crimes, including the execution of civilians in the town of Bucha, the crushing of the port city of Mariupol in incessant shelling and shelling. maternities and theatres.

We must act immediately and do everything to make Russia stop the murders of children, of people, of everyone, Zelensky said in a speech last month. Who among you disagrees that this is terrorism? »

The United States defines an OHS as a nation that has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism. Only four countries fall under this designation: Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Blinken resisted pressure from US and Ukrainian officials to award the label to Russia.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Blinken said “the costs that have been imposed on Russia by us and other countries are entirely consistent with the consequences that would flow from being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.” .

“So the practical effects of what was being done is the same,” he said, citing economic sanctions imposed on Russia around the world. “Basically did everything we needed to do and wanted to do.”

Experts have told The Hill that designating Russia as SST could be more hurtful than helpful, citing concern over victims of Russian war crimes suing Russia under the SST designation. If they freeze Russian assets in court, it could hamper America’s ability to negotiate peace.

Yet the usually divided Congress was unified in condemning Russia and pushing for the SST designation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said the decision was “long overdue.”

Blumenthal said Thursday that the designation “places Russia in a very small club” of nations that are “outside the borders of civilized countries.”

“That’s exactly the designation Russia deserves for what it did in Ukraine,” the senator said. “On this point, the Americans are united.”