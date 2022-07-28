A look at the great financial and IT hub of Gujarat





India’s premier international financial services hub, GIFT City in Gandhinagar spans 886 acres. It consists of a conducive multi-service special economic zone and an exclusive domestic zone which includes residential apartments, schools, hospitals, hotels, clubs and recreational facilities.

Over 200 entities have already set up offices in the GIFT city of Gandhinagar with more to come.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. It will also lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the Unified Regulator’s International Financial Services Centers Authority. Must Read: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first international bullion exchange in Surat: what is it? Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also expected to attend the event. What is the GIFT City?



GIFT City is India’s premier International Financial Services Center (IFSC). According to the official website, it is a planned business district in the state of Gujarat. It is the new business destination offering a competitive advantage to financial services and technology-related activities. Spread over 886 acres of land with 62 million square feet of built-up area, the city of GIFT includes office space, residential apartments, schools, hospitals, hotels, clubs, retail and various facilities for leisure, making it a city on foot. GIFT City consists of a favorable Multi-Service SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and an Exclusive Domestic Zone. Situated on the banks of the Sabarmati River, the GIFT city connects the business capital, Ahmedabad, to the political capital, Gandhinagar, of Gujarat. Located about seven kilometers from the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, it was once a barren land and is becoming the country’s first integrated city. What does it offer? According The Hindumore than 12,000 people were already working in December last year in offices installed by more than 200 entities in the GIFT city. It offers business opportunities in a wide range of segments, including banking, capital markets, asset management, insurance, IT services and BPO services. According The Hinduthe 62 million square foot built-up area constitutes 67% commercial space, 22% residential and 11% social space. Additionally, the entire city project has been divided into a multi-service Special Economic Zone (SEZ) spread over 261 acres and a Domestic Exclusive Tariff Zone (DTA) spread over 625 acres. According to the report, the entities were offered a range of tax exemptions to start their international operations from the city of GIFT. As a result, BSE and NSE both established their international stock exchanges, 17 banks, including 12 domestic banks and five international banks, issued operating license, more than 100 brokerage services, deposit clearing operations and more than 19 companies started their operations for non – life reinsurance business, The Hindu reported. The rapidly developing city is attracting more and more businesses. The Global Financial Centers Index, London, dated September 2020, has placed GIFT City’s IFSC at the very top of 15 global centers, which are expected to grow in importance over the next 24 months. During the inauguration of the international exchange, Prime Minister Modi said that in 10 years, GIFT city should become the price setter for at least some of the largest traded instruments in the world, whether commodities, currencies, shares, interest rates or any other financial instrument. According to the project’s official website, the government of Gujarat has already developed key infrastructure facilities, including water treatment and cooling plants, an underground tunnel, automated waste collection and a separate plant.



