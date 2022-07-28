Trump lawyers lay out likely defense if ever charged





Donald Trump’s lawyers threaten to sue CNN in a 282-page document. His lawyers say Trump “subjectively believes” he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud. This could expose his possible legal strategy as the Trump investigation escalates. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has threatened to sue cable network CNN for defamation, and the letter signals his attorneys are using a strategy likely to be a central defense should he ever face criminal charges related to his role in attempts to cling to power despite his defeat. the 2020 election.

In the 282-page document, his attorneys said the broadcaster repeatedly said Trump was “lying” and “fueling a narrative that denounced President Trump’s legitimacy and competence” after the presidential election.

The attorneys said CNN’s portrayal of Trump is inaccurate because Trump “subjectively believes” there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The lawyer’s July 21 email to the television network offers some insight into how Trump’s legal defense team might react if the ex-president is indicted criminally. Several investigations are underway into him and his business practices. The Justice Department and Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis are investigating allegations that Trump and his closest allies attempted to void the 2020 election.

Insider previously reported that Trump could have violated five federal laws and three Georgia state laws after the election, including wire fraud, witness tampering, racketeering and election interference.

One of the likely defense strategies Trump’s lawyers could use is to argue that he honestly believed there was voter fraud and did not intend to commit a criminal act.

For example, in the document, the lawyers explain in more detail how Trump did not lie about voter fraud by writing the full definition of this word.

“Webster’s Dictionary defines a ‘lie’ as an assertion of something the speaker knows or believes to be false with the intent to deceive,” they wrote. “The definition, then, is not limited simply to mistaking an assertion; rather, it requires the speaker to know that he is speaking falsely and specifically harboring an intent to mislead.”

Trump’s attorneys also argued that numerous post-election allegations suggested there were problems with vote-counting claims that would prove baseless and fail in court when presented.

“A substantial number of Americans shared President Trump’s sincere view that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election,” the attorneys wrote.

Prosecutors would, however, have a counter. Senior Justice Department officials and state election officials testified before the House Select Committee that they directly told Trump that the voter fraud allegations were baseless assessments or “bullshit” that would seek to undermine whether Trump’s belief in widespread fraud was reasonable.

Legal experts previously told Insider that prosecutors may also be trying to paint the picture that Trump’s actions were part of a larger strategy to pressure Republican officials across the country to void the 2020 election.

Trump’s legal team could also try to blame others in Trump’s inner circle for his actions around the 2020 election, a blame-the-attorney strategy that can be effective.

Trump’s team did not respond to Insider’s request for comment on Thursday.

