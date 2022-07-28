Two-hour interview between Biden Xi Jinping. Beijing: “We will protect our sovereignty over Taiwan”

He interview of Joe Biden and the president Xi Jinping completed at 10:50 a.m. local, 4:50 p.m. Italian. This was announced by the White House. The telephone conversation between the two leaders lasted more two o’clock, to be exact 2 hours and 17 minutes. Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had “in-depth communications and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern”. This was reported by Chinese state network CCTV.

The issue of Taiwan “clear” since “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China“Chinese President Xi Jinping, in an interview with his American counterpart Joe Biden, expressed “strong opposition to the island’s separatism” and “interference by outside forces”. In the report by state broadcaster CCTV, Xi added that “we will never leave”. place for the forces of independence”. The position of the Chinese government and people, he added, “is consistent and the strong will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and integrity territorial”, warning that “those who play with fire are set on fire”.

Joe Biden remarked to Xi Jinping in the phone interview he had today that “US policy in Taiwan has not changedand who strongly oppose unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the strait,” the White House said in a statement.

The reunification of Taiwan is the “sacred mission” of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA): the Chinese armed forces promise “zero tolerance” towards the independence of the island considered an “inalienable” part of the People’s Republic . The Taiwan Question”it relates exclusively to China’s internal affairs and there is no room for American interference,” the Defense Department spokesman said. Wu Qian and, not to mention the visit to Taipei by the President of the US Speaker Nancy Pelosiaccused the United States of “saying one thing and doing another” about Taiwan.

In the face of a turbulent world, the international community and people of all countries expect China and the United States “to play a leading role in maintaining rhythm and security and the promotion of global development and prosperity.” This, noted Jinping during the virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart Biden, “ the responsibility of the two great powers, China and the United States“, which should work on topics like “preserve global food and energy securityand “, the risks of recession and the Covid-19 pandemic, state channel CCTV reported.