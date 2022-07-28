Justice Department opens investigation into Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the insurgency





By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Former President Donald Trump may finally have to answer for his role in the Jan. 6 insurgency and his attempts to nullify the 2020 election.

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Trump’s actions through January 6.

The Washington Post and New York Times quoted several people familiar with the investigation in their reports.

The media noted that prosecutors questioned witnesses before a grand jury about conversations with Trump.

“Some of the questions centered on the substitution of Trump allies for voters in states where President Joe Biden won and a campaign to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to rescind the election. election, the newspaper reported,” the Post reported.

The newspaper said the Justice Department obtained phone records from aides, including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The Justice Department, a spokesperson for Trump and an attorney for Meadows did not respond to requests for comment.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview with NBC Nightly News on Tuesday that “anyone” would be held accountable.

“We will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, the legitimate and legal transfer of power from one administration to another,” Garland told NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt.

The former president said the election was fraudulent ‘from the outset on election night before it was possible to review the evidence,’ former US attorney William Barr said in taped deposition played by members of the committee in June.

Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign’s general counsel, provided a videotaped deposition in which he noted that “law firms were not comfortable making arguments that (the lawyer and adviser) Rudy Giuliani was doing publicly” on electoral fraud.

A lawmaker described Giuliani as “apparently intoxicated”. At the same time, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, testified that the former president waited in the White House in a room with advisers awaiting the election results.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said his boss disagreed with those who suggested it was too soon to call an election.

“They were going to go in a different direction,” said Kushner, who admitted to telling Trump that “that’s not the approach I would take if I were you.” After Joe Biden’s election victory, Trump publicly declared himself the winner, and the Big Lie began.

He told supporters at the White House, including Barr, that a big vote dump had happened in Detroit.

“I said, ‘Did anyone point out to you – did all the people complaining about it point out to you that you did better in Detroit than last time? Barr said. The former attorney general said, “there is no indication of fraud in Detroit.” Barr also put the kibosh on Trump’s election fraud allegation in Philadelphia.

“The president has repeatedly suggested that there was some sort of surge in voting surprises in inner-city neighborhoods like Philadelphia. It was absolute rubbish,” Barr said. Associates close to Trump have also pushed back against the former president’s damaging but false claims that Dominion voting machines were rigged.

Barr called Trump’s allegations against Dominion “disturbing” and baseless. Additionally, Kushner, Trump’s staunch adviser, told the Committee that he disagreed with Giuliani’s repeated “lies” in the 2020 election.

But Kushner said his stepfather continued to speak favorably of Giuliani, even telling the inner circle that he had faith in the former New York mayor. When Trump claimed fraud in Georgia, members of his team tried to shoot down the statement.

They pointed to Trump’s remarks that there were ballots in a suitcase in the Peach State. “The ‘suitcase full of ballots’ [turned out] to be an official vault where ballots were stored for security,” said BJay Pak, a former U.S. attorney. Many have compared Trump’s Big Lie to former President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal that led Nixon to resign in shame.

“Nixon sought to undermine the Constitution to ensure he would win the 1972 election, then covered it up, for which he paid the price in a forced resignation. Trump sought to undermine the Constitution to nullify a election he lost in 2020. He has made no secret of his efforts, although exactly what was going on has still not been told in full. Instead, he has attempted to build his case on a based on lies,” journalist and editor Dan Balz wrote in a column published June 13.

“Those who have studied Watergate see a line that runs from that scandal to the Trump presidency,” Balz continued.

“Part of this is due to the similarities between Nixon and Trump – the self-pity nature of their personalities, the venality exhibited during their presidencies, the demonization of their opponents.”

Balz observed that Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California) was a law student and a Democrat’s legislative staffer on the House Judiciary Committee during Watergate.

He noted that today she is a member of the Jan. 6 House panel investigating the attack on the Capitol and the broader efforts to overturn the 2020 vote.

“We are in a more strongly partisan political environment than was the case during the Watergate era,” Lofgren told Balz.

“And you also have people who lie with impunity and feel there’s nothing wrong with that. I mean, when Nixon was caught lying, he quit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seattlemedium.com/justice-department-opens-investigation-into-donald-trumps-actions-surrounding-insurrection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

