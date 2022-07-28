Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 44th Chess Olympiad: Team USA top seed, India second





With a good mix of experienced elite players, rookies and promising prodigies, six Indian teams, consisting of 30 players, are all set to begin their challenge at the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad, which kicked off Thursday in Mamallapuram. The event was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi also attended the opening ceremony along with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Modi opened the Chess Olympiad in Chennai and said: “The Chess Olympiad is hosted by India at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule. . In sport, there are no losers, there are winners and there are future winners.” The star-studded American team led by world championship challenger Fabiano Caruana leads in terms of average rating with Elo 2771 while India is ranked second with Elo 2696. World champion Magnus Carlsen’s Norwegian side are seeded third in Elo 2692, followed by Spain (Elo 2687), Poland (Elo 2683) and Azerbaijan (Elo 2680). READ ALSO | Has Viswanathan Anand reconsidered his decision not to play Chess Olympiad? A legendary player reveals The India 2 squad boasts of teenage wonderkids Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani and also has 30-year-old B Adhiban as the oldest player. It has captured the imagination and fancy of most enthusiasts not only in India but also abroad. This team’s average Elo is 2649, but their ability to score on fancy opponents over the past six months makes them strong medal contenders. India’s top team consisting of Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, SL Narayanan and Krishnan Saiskiran combine experience and strength. Arjun and Narayanan debut. Arjun hovered temptingly close to the Elo 2700 mark and Narayanan exhibits an enviable positional and solid style. Harikrishna and Sasikiran are old war horses with proven credentials while Vidit has also made her mark among the elites. The women’s team with Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni headline with an average Elo of 2487 and are the heavy favorites. Ukraine (2478) and Georgia (2475), on the other hand, are too close to be comfortable and India needs strong performances every day to aim for gold. The other Indian teams also have the potential to create surprises and without pressure, they have the ability to win a medal.

