Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hits out at Imran Khan despite delay in verdict on foreign funding case





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Photo: PTI

KEY POINTS Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “NS [Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif’s brother] was sentenced for not receiving a salary, ‘Ladla’ is untouchable. Eight years later, the decision is still elusive” Pakistan’s Home Minister Rana Sanaullah also urged the ECP to announce the verdict in the foreign funding case “immediately” proceedings, but now the decision is already booked,” Sanaullah tweeted in Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan for taking too long to deliver its verdict in the “foreign funding” of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ” Case.

According to the media, Sharif said it was a classic example of how ‘Ladla’ (Imran) was protected.

ARY News reported that the Shehbaz Sharif government on Thursday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to rule on the PTI “foreign funding” case which has been pending since 2014.

In a tweet, the Pakistani Prime Minister said: “NS [Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif’s brother] was sentenced for not receiving a salary, ‘Ladla’ is untouchable. Eight years later, the decision is still elusive.”

In 2014, PTI founding member Akbar S Babar filed a complaint alleging that the party had received foreign funding. A verdict was reserved by the ECP on 21 June.

In addition, Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court to end the foreign funding case and won 50 adjournments, he added.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also joined in the chorus. In a tweet, he urged ECP to “immediately” announce the verdict in the foreign funding case.

“PTI lawyers have resorted to delaying tactics for eight years by filing nine motions for an order during the course of the proceedings, but now the decision is already pending,” he wrote, stating that a delay additional is “incomprehensible”.

Shehbaz Sharif also called on Pakistan’s Election Commission to announce a long-delayed verdict in the “foreign funding” case against the PTI last week as well.

According to Dawn, Sharif claimed that the PTI leader had been granted a pass for a long time despite his “repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions”, which have harmed the country.

“I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a long-delayed judgment on the PTI foreign funding case. For a long time, Imran Niazi has been given a pass despite his repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions. The impunity granted to him has harmed the country,” Shehbaz tweeted.

On April 14, Islamabad High Court Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani rejected a request to bar PTI’s Babar from accessing case files and a request to remove him from the foreign funding proceedings. .

During the hearing, the petitioner Babar’s financial expert, Arsalan Wardak, argued that it was an “established fact” that funds had been received from Britain. He also pointed out that no one was aware of the origins of Canada’s funding, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“Funds have been received from Wootton Cricket Limited for which the registration number has been provided. A further $49,000 has been received from another UAE company,” he said, noting that the PTI did not deny receiving the funds.

Several details were also missing from the donor lists, according to the financial expert. “The PTI has received funds from 13 countries. There is no record of the 20 million rupees received at the PTI Chairman’s office,” he said.

