Donald Trump claims no one got to the bottom of 9/11 golf





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended the organization of the Saudi-backed LIV golf series at its course in Bedminster, New Jersey, brushing aside criticism from families of 9/11 victims by saying no one got to the bottom of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

As families were set to protest the event on Friday, ESPN pressed the 45th president to respond to the controversy.

Well, no one got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have known more about the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to our world, Trump said. So no one has really been there.

The former president then tried to put a positive spin on the event, saying there are a lot of really great people here today who were going to have a great time.

Were going to celebrate and the money was going to charity, Trump continued. A lot of money [is] go to charity.

“Well, nobody got to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs who did this horrible thing…”

Donald Trump asked about the criticism he received from 9/11 families for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his club pic.twitter.com/CWrOr3B5VP

— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2022

For many Americans, especially family members of 9/11 victims, Saudi Arabia is the country most directly responsible for the attacks in New York and Washington that killed 3,000 people 21 years ago. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers who deliberately crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, were Saudi nationals – as was al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

In a letter to the former president this week, a group of victims’ families pointed out that even Trump himself once accused the kingdom of being behind the atrocity.

Who blew up the World Trade Center? Trump told Fox News in a 2016 interview, “It wasn’t the Iraqis, it was the Saudis. Take a look at Saudi Arabia. Open the documents.

Trump tried to put a positive spin on the event, saying a lot of money was going to charity. Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

The families wrote that they simply could not understand why Trump would accept money from LIV Golf to host the tournament – a decision they said had caused them extreme pain, frustration and anger.

The Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks, and the 9/11 Commission report noted that Riyadh was working closely with senior US officials on major initiatives to address the bin Laden problem. through diplomacy.

However, a lawsuit filed on behalf of the families of hundreds of victims in 2017 revealed that the Saudi government could have funded a dry run for the plane hijackings.

In 2016, Trump said: Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis, it was the Saudis.Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Two years before the attack, the Saudi Embassy paid two Saudi nationals living undercover in the United States as students, to fly from Phoenix to Washington dry for the 9/11 attacks, according to a complaint obtained by The Post.

The dossier specifically accused Saudi officials of following a pattern of financial and operational support.

Additionally, in September last year, the Biden administration declassified a 2016 FBI report linking two Saudi nationals living in the United States at the time – one of whom had diplomatic status – to hackers. September 11 air.

LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is chaired by the famous Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump’s decision to host LIV Golf has also come under fire from the National Press Club over bin Salman’s connection to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was brutally murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2019, and the US intelligence community has since concluded that the crown prince, widely known as MBS, ordered the operation.

Many families of 9/11 victims were surprised that Trump hosted the event. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT Trump plays during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational golf tournament LIV.AP

“We are appalled by the way the Saudi-funded LIV venture has followed the punch into the desert by jostling on golf courses and TV screens,” the APN said on Tuesday.

We call on all Americans to see this unsavory attempt to downplay the appalling bone saw attack on Washington Post opinion writer Jamal Khashoggi for what it is an attempt to sweep a brutal murder under the rug. state sponsored. We call on people of conscience to reject this tournament. Do not attend. Don’t watch it on TV. Let it fail.

