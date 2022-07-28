Politics
Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden against ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan during call between US and Chinese presidents
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden against ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan amid growing fears that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the island claimed by China.
Key points:
- Xi stressed that China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces
- Mr Biden said the United States strongly opposes efforts to undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait
- It was the fifth call between the two leaders
Chinese state media said Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden during their fifth call as leaders that the United States should uphold the “one China principle” and stressed that China s strongly opposed Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces.
Beijing has issued growing warnings of repercussions if Ms Pelosivisit Taiwan, who says she faces growing military and economic threats from China.
A visit by the Speaker of the House would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, demonstration of American support for the island.
“Those who play with fire will only get burned,” Chinese media quoted Mr. Xi as saying to Mr. Biden.
“[We]I hope the American side can see this clearly.”
China has given few clues about the specific responses it might make if Ms. Pelosi, a longtime critic of Beijing, particularly on human rights issues, makes the trip.
The White House said that during the two-hour phone call, the leaders “discussed a series of important issues for the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and instructed their teams to continue to follow the conversation, in particular to fight against climate change and health security”.
They also said that Mr. Biden had told Mr. Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that the United States strongly opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Basically, however, U.S. officials said they saw the swap as another chance to manage competition between the world’s two largest economies, whose ties have been increasingly clouded by tensions over ruled Taiwan. democratically, which Mr. Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force. if necessary.
Washington has no official relations with Taiwan and follows a “one China policy” which diplomatically recognizes Beijing, not Taipei.
But he is obligated by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself, and pressure is mounting in Congress for more explicit support.
“Keep the lines of communication open”
“It’s about keeping the lines of communication open with the Chinese president, one of the most important bilateral relationships we have, not just in this region but around the world, because it touches so much,” he said. the White House national security spokesperson. John Kirby told reporters before the call.
A person briefed on the planning of the call said the Biden administration believes leader-to-leader engagement is the best way to reduce tensions over Taiwan.
Some analysts believe Mr Xi also has an interest in avoiding escalation as he seeks an unprecedented third term at a congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party later this year.
When Mr Biden last spoke with Mr Xi in March, he warned of the “consequences” if Beijing provided material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The US government does not believe the red line was crossed in the months that followed.
Pelosi’s potential visit is a hot topic
Taiwan has complained over the past two years about increasing Chinese military maneuvers aimed at forcing Taipei to accept Beijing’s sovereignty.
Just before Thursday’s call between Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden, the Taiwanese military said it fired flares to warn a drone that “peeked” at a strategically located and heavily fortified island near from the Chinese coast and was possibly probing its defences.
The White House reiterated that its “one China” policy had not changed despite speculation about a possible trip by Ms Pelosi, which the President has yet to confirm.
The last time a USHouse speaker visited Taiwan was in 1997, and as an equal branch of government, the US executive has little control over congressional travel.
China has grown more powerful militarily and economically since then, and some analysts fear such a visit at a time of strained ties could spark a crisis in the 100-mile-long Taiwan Strait waterway separating China and Taiwan.
Mr Kirby said the administration had been in contact with Ms Pelosi’s office to ensure she had “all the context” she needed to make decisions about her trip.
Reuters
