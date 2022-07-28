The most prestigious event came home: PM Modi at the Chess Olympiad event in Chennai

The Chess Olympiad is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades, Prime Minister Modi has said in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the inauguration event of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, said the most prestigious event was back home. The Prime Minister inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad, hosted for the first time by India.

“The most prestigious event has returned home. This is the first time the Chess Olympiad has been held in its original location. It is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

“Sport has always been considered divine. The place where it takes place is most appropriate. In Tamil Nadu, you can find a temple for Sathuranganathan. Even God has played chess. Tamil Nadu has a connection strong history with chess. This is why the state is the chess powerhouse of India,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that Tamil Nadu has produced many great masters and is also home to the world’s oldest language, Tamil.

Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur among others were present during the opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The tournament will feature three Indian teams each in the open and women’s events. The legendary Viswanathan Anand will not be playing but will be seen in the role of a mentor for the players.

The Olympiad was moved out of Russia after invading neighboring Ukraine earlier and was assigned to India, with Chennai chosen as the venue.

