Any prosecution of Donald Trump must be seen as justified, honest and apolitical





Prosecuting the former president would enrage his supporters regardless of the outcome. But the Department of Justice simply cannot ignore this kind of scheme against our democratic process. It must be vigorously studied. And just as the Trumpist right will be livid if the former president is indicted, the Democratic left will be furious if he isn’t.

This puts Garland between a rock and a hard place.

Opinions vary on how easily it would be possible to convict Trump on criminal charges. Bill Weld, once a U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts and then an assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Criminal Division under Ronald Reagan, thinks two criminal cases could be brought against Trump.

Under current U.S. criminal law, Mr. Trump’s conduct around January 6, 2021 appears to be quite clearly a violation of U.S. Code 18, Section 371, Conspiracy Against the United States (maximum penalty of five years imprisonment ), as well as the 18 US Code. Section 2101, Incitement to Riot (maximum penalty of five years imprisonment), he emailed. In a subsequent phone conversation, Weld, who ran against Trump in the 2020 Republican primary, said if it was up to him, he would press charges. It should be a relatively easy conviction unless there is a jury nullification, he said in a follow-up interview.

But Richard Ben-Veniste, a senior Watergate Special Prosecution Force prosecutor, disagreed.

With all due respect to Bill Weld, a man I admire, these are not easy prosecution decisions, he said. They are complex, large and have many moving parts.

An obvious question is whether Garland would bring lesser charges against Trump or refuse to move forward if he didn’t feel he could secure a conviction for a major case.

During his 2016 campaign and even his presidency, Trump called for the prosecution of Hillary Clinton, his 2016 opponent, as well as other Democrats. To their credit, his attorneys general largely refused. For the past year or so, impatient Democrats have criticized Garland for not acting quickly or aggressively enough to investigate the deception that emanated from the Trump White House after Trump’s loss.

Now, come what may, hardcore Trump loyalists will not quickly, if ever, accept that he was involved in criminal intrigues or actions as president. However, it is important for middle Americans to see this process as fair, impartial and above politics.

The appropriate stance for the president and other prominent Democrats is to emphasize that the DOJ must be independent and that Garland and his prosecutors must make their decisions based on facts, and without regard to politics or political dictates.

In this regard, reasonable people should feel reassured that this investigation is overseen by a cautious, credible and measured figure like Garland, who, even in these polarized times, was confirmed by a Senate vote of 70 to 30 as Attorney General. That strong endorsement came even though his 2016 Supreme Court nomination was blocked by Republicans determined to prevent Barack Obama from filling the vacancy.

In determining whether or not to recommend indictment, his job is not to make a political assessment of whether it would be right or wrong, or whether it would be politically correct or politically incorrect, Ben-Veniste said. Its job is to assess whether there is sufficient evidence to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that an individual has violated the criminal law.

Garland’s history as a prosecutor shows he possesses good judgment, a sense of realism and a determination to prosecute without fear or favour, the former Watergate prosecutor added. And I believe that’s what the hell does.

In other words, rather than being too cautious or insufficiently aggressive, Garland, a former prosecutor who became a highly respected appellate court judge before becoming the nation’s top law enforcement official, is the perfect man for the difficult times and the decisions to come. .

Scot Lehigh is a columnist for The Globe.

