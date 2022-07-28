Pak PM hits out at Imran Khan despite delay in verdict on foreign funding case





NNA | Updated: July 28, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): Hitting the Election Commission of Pakistan for delaying a verdict on former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘foreign funding’ case, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it was a a classic example of how the “Ladla” (Imran) was protected, according to the media. On Thursday, the Shehbaz Sharif government doubled down on its demand, asking the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deliver the verdict on the PTI “foreign funding” case – which has been pending since 2014, ARY News reported. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: “NS [Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif’s brother] was sentenced for not receiving a salary, ‘Ladla’ is untouchable. Eight years later, the decision is still elusive. Notably, PTI founding member Akbar S Babar filed the case in 2014 where he alleged the party received foreign funding. The ECP on June 21 reserved the verdict in the case. Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah joined him in stopping the foreign funding affair and asked the ECP to “immediately” announce the verdict. of the foreign financing affair. “PTI lawyers have resorted to delaying tactics for eight years by filing nine motions for an order during the proceedings, but now the decision is already reserved,” he wrote, adding that a new deadline is “ incomprehensible”.

Also last week, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the country’s election commission to announce a long-delayed verdict in the “foreign funding” case against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). was handed over to the head of the PTI for his repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions, which have harmed the country, the Dawn newspaper reported. Imran Niazi received a pass despite his repeated and brazen attacks on state institutions. The impunity granted to him has harmed the country,” Shehbaz said in a tweet. preventing access to the case files to Babar from the PTI and a request to remove him from the foreign funding proceedings. During the hearing, the petitioner Babar’s financial expert, Arsalan Wardak, stressed that it was an “established fact” that the money was received from Britain. He also pointed out that no one was aware of the origins of the money received from Canada, the Dawn newspaper reported. “The funds were received from Wootton Cricket Limited for which the registration number was provided. United Arab Emirates,” he said, adding that the PTI did not deny receiving these funds. Financier also pointed out that the donor lists lacked several details: “The PTI received funds from 13 countries. There is no record of the 20 million rupees received at the PTI chairman’s office,” he said. (ANI)

