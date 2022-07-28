Chinese leader Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden not to play with fire on Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday warned US President Joe Biden against playing with fire over Taiwan, as tensions grow following a reported visit by a prominent US politician to the island.

In a phone call lasting more than two hours described by Beijing as “frank”, Mr. Xi reiterated Beijing’s long-standing position that he considers Taiwan a self-governing territory that is an inalienable part of China, according to a Chinese statement.

China firmly opposes separatist moves toward Taiwan independence and interference by outside forces, notes the summary released by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

Those who play with fire will get burned, Xi told Biden. We hope that the United States will be lucid on this subject.

In recent weeks, Beijing has intensified its warnings of retaliation if Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House, visits Taiwan, as has been reported. Ms Pelosi has yet to confirm details of her Asia trip, which could begin as early as Monday. It would make her the highest ranking American politician to visit the island in decades.

Washington has backed the “one China policy”

The shorter White House reading did not mention the Chinese leader’s warning, but said Mr Biden repeated US policy that Washington supported the “one China policy” on Taiwan, not recognizing therefore not the island as a separate nation.

However, Biden also told Xi that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The White House described the call as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication, with the two leaders discussing topics including climate change and health security.

Ms Pelosi’s trip was originally scheduled for the spring but was canceled at the last minute after catching Covid. It has now reportedly been postponed, much to Beijing’s chagrin.

If the United States moves forward, the Chinese military will never watch and do nothing, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said this week.

He will take strong measures to thwart any outside interference and separatist plans for Taiwan independence and resolutely uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Tan said.

China has also stepped up its military activities involving Taiwan, sending dozens of fighter jets near the island in shows of force.

Beijing isn’t exactly afraid of hyperbole, a former US official said, though it’s unclear exactly how they might react as the Chinese government would consider such a visit a provocation.

Chinese officials have called Ms Pelosi the No. 3 in the US government, giving her her place to succeed the president, indicating that Beijing sees her as under Mr Biden’s direct control rather than part of an independent arm. government, separate from the White House.

If Ms Pelosi landed in Taiwan, she would be the highest ranking US lawmaker to visit Taiwan since one of her predecessors, Newt Gingrich, in 1997.

Beijing was also in turmoil at the time, although China had grown considerably stronger politically, militarily and economically over the past 25 years.

An unprecedented third five-year term

The timing of Ms Pelosis’ potential trip also comes at a politically sensitive time for Beijing. This fall, Xi is set to pursue an unprecedented third five-year term as party leader.

Rivals could accuse him of appearing soft on the United States over Taiwan, although before major political events the ruling Communist Party generally prefers stability.

Beijing sees official contact with Taiwan as an implicit recognition of the island as a separate and independent nation and a direct challenge to its sovereignty.

Taiwan has a democratically elected government, as well as its own military, foreign policy and currency.

The United States has long maintained a position of strategic ambiguity over whether the military would come to Taiwan’s aid if a physical conflict should arise.

US law, however, requires the United States to supply Taiwan with defensive weapons and stresses that peace and stability in the region are in the interests of the United States.