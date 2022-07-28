Prime Minister Modi declares open the 44th Chess Olympiad – Way2Barak





July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Shri RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri MK Stalin, Union Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and L Murugan, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich were also present at the ‘opportunity. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed all chess players and enthusiasts from all over the world to India. He noted the significance of the time of the event as it falls during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He added that the most prestigious chess tournament has arrived in India, the homeland of chess. May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for all. Best wishes to all participants. https://t.co/u2DZzotHGF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022 The Prime Minister noted that the 44th Chess Olympiad was a tournament of many firsts and records. This is the first time the Chess Olympiad has been held in the birthplace of chess, India. It is coming to Asia for the first time in 3 decades. It has the largest number of participating countries ever recorded. It has the highest number of participating teams. It has the highest number of entries in the women’s section. The first-ever Olympic chess torch relay has started this time around, he said. The Prime Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse for India. It has produced many Indian chess grandmasters. It is home to the finest minds, a vibrant culture and the world’s oldest language, Tamil. The Prime Minister said sport is beautiful because it has the inherent power to bring people together. Sport brings people and societies together. Sport nurtures team spirit. The Prime Minister stressed that there has never been a better time for sport in India than the present. India has had its best performances in the Olympics, Paralympics and Deaflympics. We achieved glory even in sports where we hadn’t won before, he said. He added that India’s sporting culture is getting stronger thanks to the perfect combination of two important factors. Youth energy and enabling environment. The Prime Minister pointed out that in sport there are no losers. There are winners and there are future winners. He wished success to all teams and players at the 44th Chess Olympiad. Background The Prime Minister also launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19, 2022. The flame traveled to 75 iconic locations across the country over 40 days, traveling nearly 20,000 kilometers and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading to FIDE headquarters in Switzerland. The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, held since 1927, is being staged for the first time in India and Asia after 30 years. With 187 participating countries, it will be the largest participation in a Chess Olympiad. India will also field their largest contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across 6 teams.

