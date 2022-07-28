Sports world reacts to Donald Trump’s comments





Donald Trump and the Saudi government are a match made in money heaven. Their warm relationship is on display this week as the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational takes place at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ and the former president is attending Thursday’s pro-am.

LIV Golf and this week’s event have come under heavy criticism from families of 9/11 victims who are appalled at those approaching the business which is financially backed by the same entity that played a role in the financing of the September 11 attacks.

Trump was asked how he felt welcoming LIV Golf to his course this week and, ever the shrewd speaker, he launched into a wild rant about how no one has “gone to the bottom of it.” September 11th”.

Sadly, no one got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, Trump told ESPN on Thursday. They should have, as for the maniacs who did this horrible thing, to our city, to our country, to the world. So no one has really been there. But I can tell you there are a lot of really great people here today. And were going to have a lot of fun and were going to celebrate.

As anyone with a working brain knows, the 9/11 Commission report “identifies Saudi Arabia as the main source of funds for Al-Qaeda” and 15 of the 19 hijackers of 9/11 September were Saudi citizens.

The evidence, Mr. Trump, is clearer than ever. The nation of Saudi Arabia is largely responsible for the deaths of our loved ones and this horrific attack on America. And you know, 9/11 Justice wrote in a letter to Trump this month.

Trump’s comments certainly caught the attention of the sports world, which had its say in the former president’s word salad.

I know I could do it a hundred times about a hundred different things, but imagine the reaction if Obama said that. https://t.co/CxczCSodYd

— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) July 28, 2022

I have to say this the first time I heard nobody got to the bottom of the 9/11 line used as a *pro* Saudi argument https://t.co/bp4wBtFVBY

— Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) July 28, 2022

Does he think the hijackers came from Sausalito and not Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/jRxZlWndRI

— Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) July 28, 2022

‘Nobody got to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately – Donald Trump, on golf’ looks like a click hole https://t.co/EGYN0FdlxN

— Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) July 28

While sharing a slush fund with Jared and the Prince, the sport wash, scam and extremism on full display at LIV

This from the same guy who bragged about his big building the morning of 9/11/01?

(I’m technically sticking to sports here, so you can’t get mad at me) https://t.co/kUNZTSPzOn

— Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) July 28, 2022

[ESPN]

