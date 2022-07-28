Pakistani star’s first look at Toronto Title What’s love got to do with it? Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)





Variety can exclusively reveal the first look of Pakistani star Sajal Aly from the highly anticipated romantic comedy Whats Love Got to Do with It?, which will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by veteran Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth), Whats Love Got to Do With It? follows documentary filmmaker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), for whom swiping right has delivered nothing but an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, much to the dismay of her eccentric mother Caths (Emma Thompson). For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor, Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ lead and opt for an arranged (or assisted) marriage to a bright and beautiful Pakistani bride. As Zoe films Kaz’ journey from London to Lahore to marry a foreigner chosen by her parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

More Variety

Emma Thompson, Lily James What’s love got to do with it? – Credit: Robert Viglasky / 2022 STUDIOCANAL SAS. All rights reserved.

Robert Viglasky / 2022 STUDIOCANAL SAS. All rights reserved.

The cast also includes Shabana Azmi (Halo), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Mim Shaikh (Freehold), Jeff Mirza (Eternals), Iman Boujelouah (Kal & Cambridge), Mariam Haque (Finding Alice) and Sindhu Vee (Starstruck ). The film is written and co-produced by Jemima Khan (The Case Against Adnan Syed) and her Instinct Productions. She was married to former cricketer Imran Khan, who was until recently the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Producers also include Nicky Kentish Barnes (About Time) and Working Title Films Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Aly plays the central character of Maymouna. I love playing characters that have depth and define the narrative of a project and I think I’m very lucky that my character Maymouna in my international English debut Whats Love Got to Do With It? also gave me the same opportunity, Aly told Variety.

The story continues

Aly, who is known for Dhoop Ki Deewar and Alif, received rave reviews for her last two projects Sinf-E-Ahaan and Ishq-E-Laa, both of which were hits. The actor has garnered a large following outside of Pakistan, the Middle East and India, where his powerful performance alongside late Bollywood legend Sridevi was highly praised.

Executive Producers on What’s Love Got To Do With It? include Ron Halpern, Anna Marsh, Joe Naftalin, Sarmad Masud, Sarah Harvey, Lucas Webb and Katherine Pomfret.

Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning composer and Mercury Prize nominee Nitin Sawhney created the music for the film, with British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter and musician Naughty Boy adding his skills to the soundtrack, alongside three-time BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee Joy Crookes. Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also feature on the soundtrack, with Khan also appearing in the film.

Studiocanal is fully financing and will release in its own territories in the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand and is selling the film worldwide. The film will be released in UK cinemas on January 27, 2023.

Aly is exclusively represented by Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob of Action Consultancy.

What’s love got to do with it? – Credit: Robert Viglasky / 2022 STUDIOCANAL SAS. All rights reserved.

Robert Viglasky / 2022 STUDIOCANAL SAS. All rights reserved.

The best of variety

Subscribe to the Varieties newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sajal-aly-first-look-pakistani-143043423.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos