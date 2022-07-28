Xie xie for vaccines – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Fri, July 29, 2022





01:48

0

1

Editorial

China, Indonesia, relationship, Joko-Widodo, Xi-Jinping, visit, vaccine, COVID-19, Trade, MoU, cybersecurity, Jakarta-Bandung-High-Speed-Train

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday as the two countries sought to strengthen ties. Jokowi is the first foreign leader Xi has received since the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February this year, as the country enforces a strict “zero COVID-19” policy. Jokowi visited the country not only for economic purposes, but also to express his gratitude for China’s pivotal role in supplying Indonesia with COVID-19 vaccines at the start of the pandemic, per through sales and donations. Xi quickly agreed to Jokowi’s request for COVID-19 vaccines as the deadly virus was unleashed across the world in 2020. While many advanced countries refused to share their abundant vaccine stocks, President Xi showed generosity even though his country was still struggling to contain the pandemic. Early shipments of tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China helped Indonesians endure the health crisis, though many Indonesians doubted their effectiveness compared to Western vaccines. Indonesia might not have taken economic stimulus measures as quickly as it did if China had refused its demand for vaccines. President Jokowi was on a tour of East Asia which also took him to Tokyo and Seoul. During their bilateral talks, Jokowi and Xi discussed a wide range of issues, such as China’s willingness to import up to 1 million tons of crude palm oil from Indonesia and other products. agricultural. They also witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on vaccine development, genomics, green development, cybersecurity capacity building and marine development. They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on further cooperation between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia’s Global Maritime Fulcrum. “China is Indonesia’s comprehensive strategic partner. We must fill this partnership with cooperation that is beneficial for our country, and at the same time for the region and the world,” Jokowi said. China is among the top three investors in Indonesia. In the first half of this year, it invested US$1.4 billion, up 40% year-on-year (yoy). Trade between the two countries totaled $124.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 58.4 percent from 2020. In fact, China has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner for nine years. During the meeting in Beijing, Jokowi also raised questions regarding the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project. It was originally scheduled to start operations in 2019, but is now expected to end in June 2023 at the earliest and run 23% over budget from the planned $6.09 billion. China Construction Bank, the government’s partner in the project, reportedly asked Indonesia to take responsibility for the project’s cost overruns. We hope that the two leaders have reached an agreement to overcome the rising costs and ensure that there will be no further delays or additional costs in the historic project. Jokowi extended the people xie xie – Mandarin Chinese for “thank you” – message to Xi, and it seems the two nations expect their good relationship to continue to flourish.



