Accusations of fake Trump endorsement cloud New York GOP primary





It’s the latest bit of drama in the heated congressional primary race between Langworthy and Paladino to win the Republican bid in New York’s 23rd congressional district. And it echoes controversies that have arisen in GOP primaries throughout the cycle.

Republicans in hotly contested races have raced to define themselves as the most Trumpiest candidates in the field. They competed for the endorsement of past presidents, which is seen as a coveted way to get a boost in fundraising and bragging rights, and went so far as to spend money on his properties and hire helpers who work with him in hopes of enlisting his support. .

In races where Trump has not yet endorsed or decided to stay away, campaigns have tried to be clever by suggesting closeness to Trump or Trump’s support, showing photos with the former president or making sure they are spotted at Mar-a-Lago. It is designed to give the impression of approval. On occasion, this has angered Trump.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed in Trump’s world where nothing angers him more than falsely using Trump’s name to claim endorsement, said a Republican operative who works closely with Trump.

Several people close to Trump said the former president was made aware of Langworthy’s mail and messages, as were Trump’s aides. A Trump spokesperson did not comment on the filing.

Michael Caputo, a close friend of Paladinos (he ran his gubernatorial campaign), called the language used by the Langworthy campaign misleading.

I find Nick’s flirtations with all the synonyms for approved offensive. Because it’s clearly meant to confuse voters and frankly, that’s not how we do things in the Trump world, said Caputo, a longtime political operative and former gatekeeper. -Trump administration spokesman at the Department of Health and Human Services.

But Chris Grant, a consultant for the Langworthy campaign, said the language used by the campaign was very precise and specific.

Nick never implied that the president endorsed him for Congress, he has far too much respect for him to do so, Grant said. I think for the Paladino campaign, which is getting tricked into praising Hitler and basically hiring child porn smugglers, they could easily get tricked into this. But I think normal smart voters can read. Grants was referring to revelations earlier this month that Paladino previously said Hitler was the kind of leader we need today, and once had a convicted sex offender on his company’s payroll who was employed as assistant treasurer for the campaign before being retired from FEC Campaign and Deposits.

Under CHOSEN BY PRESIDENT TRUMP on the Conservative Party mail is the line, Chosen by President Trump to lead the Republicans in the fight against New York’s radical liberals, Nick Langworthy has a proven record of beating the Democrats and making advancing our America First program. A campaign television ad is more specific: When the New York Republican Party needed new leadership, President Trump called me.

This kind of political puzzle is not new to the Trump world. Last year, Trump was upset when he discovered that Lynda Blanchard, his ambassador to Slovenia and Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, was touting his ties to the former president and making some believe he supported her in the race. There was also the case of Jane Timken in Ohio touting a photo with Trump on her endorsements page even after she endorsed JD Vance in the Ohio GOP Senate primary.

Even in races where Trump has endorsed, candidates who didn’t get his stamp of approval still tried to tout a closeness to Trump.

Trump’s team has occasionally had to send cease-and-desist letters to candidates they believe are taking advantage of Trump’s name or image. According to the Washington Post, a letter was sent to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in June asking him to stop using Trump’s name and likeness in a misleading manner.

The 23rd Republican primary in New York will take place on August 23rd. It is one of the reddest districts in the state. And while it pitted Langworthy against Paladino, it expanded beyond both men. Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) backed the Paladinos campaign while Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) backed Langworthy. The two are seen as rivals for the House Republican Conference presidency, and his support for Paladino, some House Republicans say, could hurt his leadership ambitions, due to the controversy that has surrounded Paladino.

Paladino said he regretted Hitler’s comments and apologized for calling on first lady Michelle Obama to be a man again and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

It is still unclear whether Trump will enter the primary.

A battle between a very dear friend and an ally puts the president in a very difficult situation, just like in the gubernatorial primary, Caputo said. When you use different synonyms for approved and break the rules so much, it offends anyone trying to go along with the president’s wishes. The president doesn’t like people doing that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/28/charges-of-fake-trump-endorsement-roil-gop-primary-00048482

