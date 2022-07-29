Sport is beautiful because it has the inherent power to unite: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said sport is beautiful because it unites people and just like that politically opposed BJP leaders and ruling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared bonhomie on stage during the inauguration event of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Sport is beautiful because it has the inherent power to federate. Sport brings people and societies together. Sport nurtures a team spirit, Modi said in English. On Thursday, at the three-hour inauguration ceremony held at Chennais Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium attended by players, coaches from nearly 190 countries, referees and FIDE officials, Modi and Stalin united as hosts. The tournament is held for the first time in India since its inception in 1927. The most prestigious chess tournament has arrived in India, the homeland of chess, Modi said, adding that this is where chess originated. Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse for India. It is home to the finest minds, a vibrant culture and the world’s oldest language: Tamil. Modi also said that India’s recent Olympic, Paralympic and Deaf achievements have been the best ever. I am happy to share that there has never been a better time for sports in India than the present, Modi said, attributing it to a perfect blend of two factors, youthful energy and an environment. conducive. In sport, there are no losers. There are winners and there are future winners. The Prime Minister also appreciated the organizers for organizing the international tournament in such a short time, but did not mention Tamil Nadu and Stalin’s name. Stalin recalled that he made the official announcement to host the Chess Olympiad only on March 16. It usually takes anyone at least 18 months to organize an international tournament of this level, but we did it in just four months, Stalin said speaking in a mixture of English and Tamil. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says the Chess Torch Relay traveled over 27,000 km across India to 75 iconic locations to mark 75 years of Indian independence . Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who does not play but coaches the Indian team for the tournament, passed the torch to Stalin on stage, which was then passed to teenage grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is currently Deputy Editor of Hindustan Times, where she covers Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote primetime newscasts. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, children’s and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a Journalism Fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship in Singapore and KAS Media Asia – The Caravan for Narrative Journalism. Divya holds an MA in Politics and International Studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As a freelance journalist, Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/others/sports-is-beautiful-because-it-has-the-inherent-power-to-unite-pm-modi-at-chess-olympiad-101659027709600.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos