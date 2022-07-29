Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will meet ‘face to face’ once aides negotiate for a while

President Joe Biden plans to meet “face-to-face” with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a later date, a senior administration official said Thursday following a fifth call between the two leaders.

The call comes at a time of deep tensions between the United States and China, with Beijing issuing warnings about a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and China siding with Russia even in the middle of Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

“President Biden has continually stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to ensure that the United States and China manage their differences and work together in areas of common interest. This call was part of our ongoing efforts to achieve this. They also discussed the value of meeting face to face and agreed that their teams would follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters.

The official declined to comment on Pelosi’s planned trip, which has not been officially announced but has prompted a stern warning from Beijing.

President Joe Biden posted an image to his Twitter from a two-hour Thursday morning call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the fifth between the two since Biden took office

Chinese state media published a few excerpts from the call, including Xi telling Biden, “Those who play with fire will only be burned.” I hope the US side can see this clearly.

When asked if the statement was an escalation of tensions, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swerved and declined to comment.

“They had a very direct conversation. They have known each other for some time. President Biden has known President Xi for about four decades,’ Karine detailed during his daily briefing on Thursday.

Pushed further if the call helped reduce tensions, Jean-Pierre reiterated that the call was “simple”, but would not comment further.

She said what was covered in the appeal was “the need to resolve US citizens wrongfully detained ‘in China’ as well as long-standing human rights concerns.”

The US official on the Thursday call expanded on the meeting, telling reporters the conversation was “substantial” as well as “thorough” and “frank”.

The official used diplomatic boilerplate language to describe the tensions in Taiwan.

“In Taiwan, he had a direct and honest discussion. President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to our one-China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances He stressed to President Xi the opposition of the United States- United with unilateral changes to the status quo on both sides and commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the official said.

The official also responded to the ‘playing with fire’ line by saying, ‘I’m not going to get into characterizing the PRC’s position on things. I’ll leave that to them. I will note that President Xi used similar language in the conversation we both had in November.

Chinese state media said that during the call, Xi said he strongly opposes Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces.

On the other hand, Biden said on the two-hour call that the US position on the issue had not changed, according to a White House reading of the remote meeting.

“On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait,” the reading reads.