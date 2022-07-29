Donald Trump plays with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf pro-am





BEDMINSTER, NJ Against a backdrop that included sprawling farmland in New Jersey, whirlwind investigations, a potential re-election campaign and a fractured professional golf universe, Donald Trump showed up at the first tee box on Thursday, wearing his red cap familiar and showing off a rickety golf swing. He was apparently promoting a rogue tour his private golf club will be hosting this weekend, but was also sending a pointed message to the sport’s power brokers who have berated him in recent years and making sure to launch his exit. with a Trumpian controversy.

Trump’s golf properties aren’t expected to host a PGA event anytime soon, so he teamed up with a Saudi-backed start-up and took part in a rare public golf outing on Thursday, opening ceremonially the last LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at his Trump National Golf Club. Dressed in a short-sleeved white polo shirt, Trump launched into a roar of cameras at LIV’s pro-am tournament, which is closed to the public but open to the media. While Trump’s presence surely drew attention to the event, it also underscored that the chatter surrounding the separatist league has rarely focused on actual competition.

They’ve been great for golf, Trump said Thursday.

The former president has long coveted a major golf tournament at one of his courses and was asked if he regrets that his Bedminster club is holding a LIV Golf event and not one sanctioned by the US Golf Association or the PGA Tour.

No, no regrets. That’s their problem, he said. This course blows all other courses away.

An adviser said Trump remains upset that the PGA Championship was transferred from Bedminster after the Jan. 6 uprising. His Doral course in Miami lost his PGA event in 2016.

Who are the LIV golfers? They range from famous to anonymous.

Trump has aligned himself with the Saudi regime, which funds the LIV series, and his remarks in the days leading up to Friday’s opening round revealed no reservations about the partnership. He played down concerns about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and told the Wall Street Journal this week that the controversy surrounding the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died down entirely. Ahead of Thursday’s round, Trump dismissed concerns expressed in recent days by family members of 9/11 victims, telling ESPN that unfortunately no one knew about 9/11. (Trump has in the past highlighted Saudi involvement in the attacks, and the 9/11 commission concluded that 15 of the 19 hijackers who carried out the attacks were from Saudi Arabia.)

Asked by a reporter at the first tee if he intended to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, he replied: You are going to be so happy. … Well, I’ll let you know very soon.

On the course, Trump focused on golf. His private clubhouse was covered in LIV signage, much of which trumpeted the organization’s slogan, Golf, but louder. The former president and his son Eric have been paired with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, two of the biggest names to make the leap from the PGA Tour, long the most high-profile golf tour in the world.

Trump bragged about the earning potential LIV offers players, but declined to reveal how much money he could make hosting the organization’s events.

I don’t do it for that, he said Thursday. They were very generous, but I’m not doing it for that. I do it because I think it’s great for golf.

Trump enters golf civil war, igniting sport’s biggest controversy yet

It’s a hotly debated point within the sport, which has seen some of its biggest names withdraw from the PGA Tour, jeopardizing their places at the majors or the Ryder Cup. The no-cut, shotgun-style LIV Tournament is a three-day, 54-hole affair that bothers many traditionalists. The Bedminster tournament begins in earnest on Friday and will feature 48 professional players from around the world.

But the Thursday morning pro-am, which included an assortment of celebrities, social media influencers and conservative voices, unofficially opened the event. Caitlyn Jenner played with English golfers Paul Casey and Ian Poulter. Charles Barkley has been paired with Spaniards Sergio Garcia and South African Louis Oosthuizen, and radio host Clay Travis has played with four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.

The jokes in Trump’s quartet remained lighthearted. The group teeed off in front of reporters and a few dozen event volunteers and staff, including LIV Golf General Manager Greg Norman. Both professionals cheered and cheered as Trump sent his first forehand but just wide of the fairway.

After the shooting, Trump turned to a group of observers, which included his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and said, “Glad it’s finished.

Later, when DeChambeau scraped off a meaty divot, Trump remarked: It’s not a divot. It is a foundation. And when he took selfies with gardeners, he joked, Nobody has covid, right?

After watching the pros from the back tees on the 446-yard second hole, Trump looked down the hill toward the blue tees.

I’ll find a more comfortable tee, he said, settling back into his cart, which featured a presidential seal and a red, white, and blue golf bag on the back. Eric Trump was in a separate cart with a bag on which Trump 2024 was sewn in plain sight.

Trump occasionally turned to the small crowd that followed him around the course to brag about his classes and brag about the LIV series.

The former president is an avid golfer whose poor compliance with the rules of the games has come under scrutiny. Thursday’s round was not a competitive affair and no scores were reported. Sometimes golfers played a single shot, and in a few cases Trump chose not to hole up, despite claiming a few birdies.

This week marks the third event in the controversial LIV Golf series and its second in the United States. Family members of 9/11 victims have already called on Trump to cancel the event and have scheduled two press conferences this week in Bedminster to highlight Saudi involvement in the attacks and ensure golfers know to what they signed up for.

They received their talking points. And their talking points are to defend their actions to join the LIV tournament and say the kingdom is not a bad actor, Terry Strada, national president of 9/11 Families United whose husband, Tom, worked in the north tower of the World Trade Centers said in an interview. And were going to challenge that. They fool themselves into thinking they can now say what they want to say about the kingdom.

Matt Bonesteel contributed to this report.

