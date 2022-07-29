Chess Olympiad – Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares open the 44th Chess Olympiad





Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and L Murugan among others were present at the scintillating opening ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday PTI picture



|



Chennai

|

Posted on 28.07.22, 20:40 In a scintillating event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad open on Thursday. Encouraging the players, Modi said that in sport there are no losers but winners and future winners. “Sport is beautiful because it has the inherent power to unite. Sport brings people and societies together. Sport nurtures team spirit,” he said. Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Chess Olympiad had brought Tamil Nadu to the world’s attention and the grand event would improve the state’s tourism prospects. The mascot for the event was called ‘Thambi’, symbolizing brotherhood and the fact that all people are one brotherhood. Stalin thanked Modi and the Center for organizing the event. Nehru’s indoor stadium here sparkled with elegant lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable at the inaugural event. The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with new ideas represented in the form of stylish decor, with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess. The stadium dais was adorned with brightly colored king-size chess pieces depicting the king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and pawns. May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for all. Best wishes to all participants. https://t.co/u2DZzotHGF Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022 Modi said the Chess Olympiad, the most prestigious tournament, is hosted by India, the homeland of chess at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule. The 44th Olympiad was a tournament of many firsts and records and is the first time the Chess Olympiad has been held in the birthplace of chess, India, he said. It is coming to Asia for the first time in 3 decades. In his speech at the inauguration of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it was an honor to have international chess players at such a special time. “In sport there are no losers, there are winners and there are future winners,” he said. “May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for all. Best wishes to all participants. Upon his arrival here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed with performances by musicians and drummers along the route he took by road to the venue, Nehru Stadium. Modi sported a shawl and a dhoti with a checkerboard border. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin wore a yellow silk shirt, dhoti and ‘Angavastra’ (shawl). The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad begins on July 28 and ends on August 10. This is the first time India has hosted the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/sports/prime-minister-narendra-modi-declares-open-44th-chess-olympiad/cid/1876972 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos