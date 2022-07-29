Trump claims he has absolute immunity from January 6 lawsuits in new court filing





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked a court to declare that he has “absolute immunity” from lawsuits related to the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Trump is appealing a February ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta that the former president can be sued for damages stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, denying Trump’s immunity request because his actions that day were “plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment” or presidential immunity.

Trump’s attorneys on Wednesday asked the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the decision, again arguing that Trump has “absolute presidential immunity.”

“President Trump is protected by absolute presidential immunity because his statements were on matters of public interest and therefore well within the strong absolute immunity afforded to all presidents,” his lawyers said in a filing flagged for the first time by Politico’s Josh Gerstein.

“No hyperbole on the violence of January 6, 2021 allows this Court to create an exception to the constitutional separation of powers”, adds the brief.

Trump is facing civil lawsuits from Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., two Capitol police officers and a group of House Democrats accusing him of inciting the insurgency.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that impeachment is the only way to punish a president for his actions. The House impeached Trump for the second time after the riot, but the Senate fell short of the necessary threshold for a conviction in a 57-43 vote. The filing describes the prosecution following his dismissal as “harassment”.

“A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already brought impeachment charges against President Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection on January 6, 2021. Their efforts failed and President Trump was acquitted. These new lawsuits are an attempt to thwart that acquittal, and it’s just that type of harassment that presidential immunity is meant to prohibit,” the brief reads.

Mehta, in his decision, determined that Trump’s false claims of a “stolen” election were not immune to separation of powers grounds.

“The President’s actions here are unrelated to his duties to faithfully enforce the law, conduct foreign affairs, command the armed forces, or manage the executive,” he wrote. “They are entirely about his efforts to stay in office for a second term. They are unofficial acts.”

Trump went beyond pressuring election officials and Congress to reverse his electoral defeat, noting that his pre-riot statements were “an implicit call for imminent violence or anarchy.”

“He called on thousands of people ‘to fight like hell’ immediately before leading an unauthorized march to the Capitol, where the targets of their wrath were at work, knowing that militias and others among crowd were prone to violence,” Mehta wrote, adding that Trump’s role “was to encourage the use of force, intimidation, or threat to prevent certification from proceeding, and organized groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers would perform the required acts”.

The filing came as Trump also faces a Justice Department investigation into his role in the Capitol riot. Prosecutors questioning witnesses before a grand jury asked about conversations the witnesses had with Trump, his attorneys and those around him during the build-up to the riot, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Prosecutors asked “hours of detailed questions” about Trump’s meetings during this time, his efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to annul the election and Trump’s potential role in the scheme of fake voters. Attorney General Merrick Garland promised on Wednesday to hold “all perpetrators of January 6, at all levels, accountable before the law.”

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is also leading a criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify his election in the state, including his demand that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” enough votes to undo his loss.

Trump has told associates he believes running for president in 2024 will grant him immunity in his legal battles, according to a Rolling Stone report earlier this month.

Trump “explained that when you’re president of the United States, it’s hard for politically motivated prosecutors to ‘get to you,’ said a source who discussed the matter with Trump. “He says when [not if] once again president, a new Republican administration will put an end to the [Justice Department] investigation that he sees as the Biden administration working to slap him with criminal charges or even put him and his people in jail.”

