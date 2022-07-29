Samuel Alito welcomes abortion decision and says Boris Johnson ‘paid the price’ for condemning it





Photo: Somodevilla chip (Getty Images) The Supreme Court of the United States is supposed to be above politics, but I guess we don’t even pretend that’s the case anymore. At a religious freedom summit in Rome, conservative judge Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders who condemned the Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned Roe vs. Wadea group that includedincluding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Harry (of course?) and future British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently resigned after several scandals. Johnson had called Supreme Court decision in Dobbs a step back, which, if you know anything about Johnson, is quite humiliating for the United States But Alito used it as a punch line. I had the honor of writing this quarter, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of this institution that was lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on the law American, boasted Alito in his speech. One of them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price. Of course, Johnson’s exit from government has absolutely nothing to do with his abortion comments and frankly, the workings of British government are so irrelevant here. But we should talk about a Supreme Court justice going on an international speaking tour bragging about taking human rights away from half his country. What really hurt me, Alito said sarcastically, was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and appeared to compare the decision whose name cannot be pronounced with the Russian attack on the Ukraine. G/O Media may receive a commission 22% off Sony 85 inch 4K Smart TV The biggest screen

This massive TV uses smart TV processing through a 4K HDR Proeccesor X1 processor to deliver unparalleled visuals for your TV shows, movies and games, has an incredible range of colors to draw from and provides access to a whole host of streaming services through Google TV and Google Assistant. The looming problem is not just indifference to religion, it is not just ignorance of religion, he added. There is also a growing hostility to religion, or at least to traditional religious beliefs that are contrary to the new moral code that is gaining traction in some sectors. The current situation in the Americas, of course, has nothing to do with hostility to religion; it’s quite the opposite. A religious minority in America imposes its beliefs on a population that overwhelmingly supports abortion rights, and pregnant women here are now forced to give birth to distress to dead fetuses. women forced to bring your own dump to the hospital to prove that they are dying of pregnancy-related infections. child victims of rape are forced to travel out of state for lifesaving abortion care. But Alitos’ Italian stand-up routine has come at the expense of millions who have lived through the realities in this country right now.many of whom will die because of his unpopular opinion. Personally, I don’t find it funny at all.

