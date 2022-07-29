Politics
How Turkey Embraces the New World Order
In 1964, Turkish Prime Minister Ismet Inn had hoped that the United States would intervene in the conflict between Turkish Cypriots and Greeks in Cyprus. If he didn’t, he warned the Western alliance would break and a new world would be established under new conditions. Turkey would also find its place in this world.
Even though it was nearly sixty years ago, something similar is happening in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nominally a member of NATO, Turkey no longer sees itself under the aegis of the United States and is forging new alliances.
Prior to his visit with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Russia, China and their sympathizers would move together towards a multipolar, just and democratic world order.
In a July speech for the Ditchley Foundation, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair observed that the West had reached a new inflection point. He concluded that the biggest geopolitical change of this century will come from China, not Russia. According to Blair, this is the first time in modern history that the East can be on equal footing with the West unlike 1945 or 1980 (the collapse of the Soviet Union), when Western democracy was essentially upward.
Blair thinks we are coming to the end of Western political and economic domination and the world is going to be at least bipolar and possibly multipolar. So what about Turkey?
During the Cold War period, Turkey was a staunch member of NATO, which went hand in hand with its Western-oriented foreign policy. But as a Turkish philosopher Bearded Celal noted: Turkey is an Eastbound ship. Those on board believe they are heading west. In fact, they are just running west in a ship sailing east.
Turkey’s official Kemalist ideology was countered, for example, by hardline Islamist Necmettin Erbakan, whose Refah (welfare) party was banned in 1998. In the 1970s, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also at the head of the Istanbul youth branch of Erbakans. National Salvation Party.
Learning from the mistakes of his mentors, Erdogan in 2001 founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which came to power the following year as a reformist party. However, despite the international recognition, it gradually became clear that Erdogan and the AKP had another agenda. As British parliamentarian Andrew Duff, a former supporter, concludedthe AKP had simply replaced Kemalism with Islamism.
This worldview has shaped both Turkey’s domestic and foreign policy. In 2001, Erdogan’s future chief adviser, foreign minister and prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu argued for Strategic Depth that Turkey’s foreign policy should be based on engagement with countries with which it shares a past and a common geography.
As Davutoglu explained in a speech in Sarajevo in 2009, as on the 16e century, as the Ottoman Balkans rose up, we will again make the Balkans, the Caucasus and the Middle East, together with Turkey, the center of world politics in the future.
There were no limits to his ambition. As he explained at an AKP congress in Konya three years laterOn the march of our holy nation, the AK party signals the birth of a world power and the mission of a new world order.
The order of the world (nizam-i lem) was an Ottoman concept, according to which the world order in all its political, social and economic aspects was governed by religion (Islam).
Fifteen days later, Davutoglu proclaimed his vision of the Middle East to the Turkish parliament: A new Middle East is about to be born. We will be the owner, the pioneer and the servant of this new Middle East.
Unfortunately, his zero-problem policy with neighbors clashed with reality and Davutoglu, who had been hailed as a true grandson of the Ottomans, resigned in 2016.
In October 2012, Islamic scholar Ibrahim Kalin, who later became Erdogan’s main adviser and spokesperson, proposed a new geopolitical framework at the Istanbul Forum that rejected the European model of secular democracy, politics and pluralism. . Instead, he called for a foreign policy based on values and principles, without explaining what values and principles he had in mind.
Six years later, Erdogan’s head of international relations, Ayse Szen Usluer, clarified that Turkey did not feel the need to choose between West and East, or between the United States and Russia. She explained that Turkey had long preferred to diversify its foreign policy choices: Turkey no longer saw its foreign policy within the framework of the Cold War or East versus West alliances. A trilateral summit between Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders and a meeting between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara underscored Turkey’s strategic importance and not a shift in focus.
On the one hand, in St. Petersburg in 2013, Erdogan called Putin bring Turkey into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and save us from this problem (the European Union demands real reform). Yet in January, Erdogan declared that EU membership remains a strategic priority, indicating how pressed he is by the collapse of the Turkish economy.
In March, at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Ibrahim Kalin reaffirmed his call for a new security architecture in the world, which again raises the question of the role that Turkey will play.
As for the Turkeys who have professed their neutrality in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ankara is trying to have its cake and eat it too. He not only condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but at the same time called on Russian oligarchs to invest in Turkey.
At the same time, the photo op of Ebrahim Raisi, Erdogan and Putin with their hands tied at the recent summit in Tehran sounds ominous. This recalls the axis of George W. Bush’s perverse discourse and is a far cry from Kemal Atatrk’s maxim on peace at home, peace in the world.
Robert Ellis is an international advisor at RIEAS (Research Institute for European and American Studies) in Athens.
