Social media shocked by Imran Khan’s comments on Shirk





Social media users were shocked and appalled after Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan made comments implying that dissident PTI lawmakers had committed ‘shirk’ ( polytheism).

He made the remarks during a speech Wednesday evening, which was part of the PTI’s day of thanksgiving for Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict that declared Parvez, a PTI ally and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Elahi the Chief Minister of Punjab.

During the address, the party leader said, “When you sell your conscience because of greed for money, just like our people have been bought off like sheep recently, that is also shirk.”

Social media users have been left perplexed by this expanded interpretation of Islam, as ‘shirk’ generally refers to associating other people with Allah, and wondering how to go against the wishes of ‘Imran Khan is considered shirk.

Not supporting Imran Khan is now evading Naya Pakistan…….. https://t.co/dcwP95ragx

— Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) July 27, 2022

Allah has ceased to justify the statement of shirk. Nahi hay bhai aisa kuchh Islam mein. Khan ki muhabbat mein Khuda ko naraaz na karo if you really respect religion.

— (@mahnurrrrrrrr) July 28, 2022

Aah I was wondering at what point not supporting IK would become shirk#ZameerGoBackToSleep https://t.co/hTLOByrZkt

— Maria Amir (@Beentherella) July 27, 2022

Others asked if he was perhaps trying to create his own religion.

You have been warned before that the longer IK is kept away from power, the more paranoid he will be. Now, according to him, betraying him is Shirk. I think IK has risen from Worship to God now, so denying it is shirk. Firqa and Imraniya next pic.twitter.com/z7Zm2BuNXV

— Asad Sultan (@AsadSultan18) July 28, 2022

The new definition of Shirk has just been dropped by Alama Mufti Imran Khan. He could well proclaim the imamate afterwards. Firqa e Imraniya is ready to launch.#__ pic.twitter.com/nWNLexsrsY

— Maryam Bloach () (@bloachi_99pk) July 28, 2022

There are 3 kinds of Shirk in Islam:

1- Shirk Al-Akbar 2- Shirk Al-Asghar 3- Shirk Al-Khafi

Khalifah Al-Maseeh @ImranKhanPTI just posted a new one:

4- Shirk Al-Lifafa#Deene Imrani

— Shahab (@HashUrTag) July 27, 2022

Imran Khan is a fake imam today, who sometimes declares the state of Medina, sometimes news from heaven, himself as a companion of the prophets, not supporting the PTI is tantamount to shying away to achieve its goals infamous. Some intellectually blind people trust when it is a fraud. https://t.co/KEM6Fy2Znz

— Mubashar (@mubash_x3) July 28, 2022

Some people have reiterated that using religion to achieve political goals is a terribly dangerous and irresponsible move.

Using religion to achieve your political goals is what is wrong with the politics of this country. This is how fascism and extremism are proselytized. PERIOD#Imrankhan #shirk

— Huzaifah Sehgal (@HuzaifahSehgal) July 28, 2022

Can Imran Khan give a speech without resorting to morality police, avoiding allegations and using religion as a tool?

— Hareem (@HinaandKiriyama) July 28, 2022

Still others just dragged along.

IK distributes shirk certificates as if they were candy.

— Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) July 28, 2022

Islamic Touch Pro Max pic.twitter.com/TwHuleBamz

— Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) July 27, 2022

If PDM-bought MPs committed Shirk, then PTI-bought MPs/MPAs (Sharaqpuri, etc.) are also guilty of #Shirk? #____#__ pic.twitter.com/xr7ZGrfem2

— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) July 27, 2022

If anything is Shirk it’s @ImranKhanPTI Shame on U mushkrik#___ pic.twitter.com/904plEdrXU

— Ayat (backup) (@ayat_rizvii) July 28, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefridaytimes.com/2022/07/28/social-media-shocked-over-imran-khans-comments-about-shirk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos