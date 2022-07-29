Donald Trump discusses 9/11 during LIV golf round





The Who song “I Can’t Explain” blared from the speakers at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, Thursday morning. It was an appropriate selection, under the circumstances. Not so long ago, it would have been almost unimaginable to find ourselves where we are today, in the world of golf (and the world in general, really). Who would have bet, say, ten years ago, that in 2022 a Saudi government-funded getaway golf tour would be hosted in the shadow of former President Donald Trump’s New York City. Who would be the subject of closely watched House prime-time committee hearings examining his role in the insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

Some of the best and most famous golfers in the world, like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, would join him in this rogue operation, having received several million dollars to break ranks. And Charles Barkley — in talks to potentially quit his basketball hosting gig to become an analyst at LIV Golf, likely for an insane amount of money — would also show up.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed operation, will host the third event of its inaugural season starting tomorrow at Trump National in Bedminster, a facility that during Trump’s years as president earned the designation of “Summer White House” due to Trump’s time there. The club was supposed to host the PGA Championship earlier this year, but the PGA of America announced it was relocating the major after the events of Jan. 6 (Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA in Tulsa, Okla.). The Trump administration has been criticized for getting close to the Saudi kingdom and its de facto leader, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. US intelligence concluded that bin Salman approved the operation that led to Khashoggi’s grizzly death.

A group of family members of 9/11 victims also criticized the former president for his association with LIV Golf. In a letter dated Sunday, the 9/11 group Justice expressed “deep pain and anger” over Trump’s decision to host the tournament. “It is incomprehensible to us, Mr. Trump, that a former President of the United States would reject our loved ones for personal financial gain,” the group wrote. The group is also holding a protest near Trump National on Friday morning as the LIV golf tournament begins. Fifteen of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were Saudi nationals, and Osama bin Laden was born in Saudi Arabia, whose government has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks. Members of 9/11 Justice, and other critics, have accused Saudi Arabia of engaging in “sportswashing”, using LIV Golf to distract from the country’s human rights record.

After warming up at his driving range ahead of Thursday’s LIV Golf pro-am, when asked what he would say to the 9/11 families, Trump replied, “Well, nobody got to the bottom September 11, unfortunately. And they should have, as for the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world. So nobody really went there. He then immediately turned to LIV Golf. “But I can tell you there are a lot of really great people here today, and we’re going to have a lot of fun. And we will celebrate.

Trump mentioned how the tournament was raising money for charity and how LIV Golf would soon attract all the best players in the world. “It will be very interesting,” he said. He then left, in his golf cart bearing the presidential seal, to start his game.

At the driving range, Trump had huddled with LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman in between working on his practice shots. “You’re doing a great job,” Trump told her. In May, Norman downplayed the significance of Khashoggi’s murder. “We’ve all made mistakes,” he said.

Another celebrity present for the pro-am, Caitlyn Jenner, also came to talk to Trump. He patted her on the shoulder. “Good game,” she called out.

As the January 6 committee continues its work, protests are planned outside the walls of the Bedminster club, and the world braces for Trump’s likely resurgence in presidential politics, Trump relished Bedminster’s bubble on Thursday . During the sweaty round – the course was sweltering, in the ’80s – two of his playing partners, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, praised Trump for his play. “Nice shot, Mr. President,” they often said . After his first tee shot, someone asked him about a potential announcement. “You’re going to be so happy,” Trump said. “We will let you know very soon.” His fourth playing partner, his son Eric, walked around with a Trump 2024 golf bag.

“This course blows away all the other courses,” he said. Trump congratulated himself after scoring a birdie on the Par 5 8th hole. “Nice bird!” he announced from the tee. “No president could ever hit that,” he boasted after a solid tee shot at 13.

Feeling good, he turned to Johnson and DeChambeau to talk about a small golf shop: Trump marveled at the number of tournaments Gary Player had won. Trump presented Player with a Presidential Medal of Freedom on Jan. 7, 2021. “He loves women, I can tell you that,” Trump told the pros. “Gary loves these women.”

Along the way, Trump stopped to take photos with players, friends and volunteers, savoring the attention. He offered his signature pose: toothy smile, thumbs-up. A group of young course workers huddled around him for a selfie. “Nobody has COVID, do they?” He asked.

The pro-am event was closed to the general public, but Trump didn’t seem to mind the lack of fans. “It’s still kind of exclusive,” Trump said.

